All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like
608 Indianapolis Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
608 Indianapolis Avenue
Last updated March 1 2020 at 2:59 AM

608 Indianapolis Avenue

608 Indianapolis Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
Yorktown
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

608 Indianapolis Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Yorktown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Don't wait! A fabulous opportunity awaits you today to lease this absolutely pristine 4 bedroom 3 bath 2748 sq. ft. two-story patio home just blocks from the beach and the world class resort destination of downtown Huntington Beach. No expense was spared on this beautiful property! Light and bright throughout; with double-paned windows, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, designer paint, central air, gourmet kitchen with granite counters and island, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, and spacious areas to relax or entertain guests in family room off kitchen or outdoors on the expansive patio and yard next to the oversized 2-car garage with pull-down storage. The light and bright living room has three custom French doors overlooking a private front patio and the dining room has a custom built-in credenza. A large downstairs bedroom converted into office and bath with shower completes the living space downstairs. The second level has a large loft at the top of the staircase; a separate laundry room with utility sink and washer and dryer; and two additional large bedrooms that shares a full bath. The serene master retreat with ensuite bath has custom counters, double sinks, a spa tub with separate shower and walk-in closet. This home is ready for you. Enjoy the good life…just pack and move!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Similar Listings

The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 608 Indianapolis Avenue have any available units?
608 Indianapolis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 608 Indianapolis Avenue have?
Some of 608 Indianapolis Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 Indianapolis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
608 Indianapolis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Indianapolis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 608 Indianapolis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 608 Indianapolis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 608 Indianapolis Avenue offers parking.
Does 608 Indianapolis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 608 Indianapolis Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Indianapolis Avenue have a pool?
No, 608 Indianapolis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 608 Indianapolis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 608 Indianapolis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Indianapolis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 Indianapolis Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 608 Indianapolis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 608 Indianapolis Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 BedroomsHuntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly PlacesHuntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwestYorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles