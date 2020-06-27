608 Indianapolis Avenue.

Amenities

Don't wait! A fabulous opportunity awaits you today to lease this absolutely pristine 4 bedroom 3 bath 2748 sq. ft. two-story patio home just blocks from the beach and the world class resort destination of downtown Huntington Beach. No expense was spared on this beautiful property! Light and bright throughout; with double-paned windows, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, designer paint, central air, gourmet kitchen with granite counters and island, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, and spacious areas to relax or entertain guests in family room off kitchen or outdoors on the expansive patio and yard next to the oversized 2-car garage with pull-down storage. The light and bright living room has three custom French doors overlooking a private front patio and the dining room has a custom built-in credenza. A large downstairs bedroom converted into office and bath with shower completes the living space downstairs. The second level has a large loft at the top of the staircase; a separate laundry room with utility sink and washer and dryer; and two additional large bedrooms that shares a full bath. The serene master retreat with ensuite bath has custom counters, double sinks, a spa tub with separate shower and walk-in closet. This home is ready for you. Enjoy the good life…just pack and move!