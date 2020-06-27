All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

604 Lake St

604 Lake Street · No Longer Available
Location

604 Lake Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Villa Del Mar: 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Attached Townhouse, Living Room With Fireplace, Wood Flooring Throughout, Vaulted Ceilings, Kitchen With Granite Counter Tops, Cam Lighting, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Separate Dining, Mirror Closet Doors, Balcony Off 2nd Bedroom, Master Bedroom With Vaulted Ceilings, Master Bath With Jacuzzi Tub (AS IS), A/C, Laundry Hook-Ups, Double Attached Garage With Opener, Built-In Cabinets, Storage Shelves, Front Patio, Community Pool, Walking Distance to The Beach, Park, And Main Street. A Must See! HUD NO

Amenities

Living Room With Fireplace
Wood Flooring Throughout
Vaulted Ceilings
Kitchen With Granite Counter Tops
Cam Lighting
Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave
Separate Dining
Mirror Closet Doors
Balcony Off 2nd Bedroom
Master Bedroom With Vaulted Ceilings
Master Bath With Jacuzzi Tub A/C
(AS IS) Laundry Hook-Ups
Double Attached Garage With Opener
Built-In Cabinets
Storage Shelves
Front Patio
Community Pool
Walking Distance to The Beach
Park

Rental Terms

Rent: $3,495
Application Fee: $30
Security Deposit: $3,500
Available Now

Pet Policy

Cats not allowed
Dogs not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Lake St have any available units?
604 Lake St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 604 Lake St have?
Some of 604 Lake St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Lake St currently offering any rent specials?
604 Lake St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Lake St pet-friendly?
Yes, 604 Lake St is pet friendly.
Does 604 Lake St offer parking?
Yes, 604 Lake St offers parking.
Does 604 Lake St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Lake St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Lake St have a pool?
Yes, 604 Lake St has a pool.
Does 604 Lake St have accessible units?
No, 604 Lake St does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Lake St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 Lake St has units with dishwashers.
Does 604 Lake St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 604 Lake St has units with air conditioning.
