604 Lake St

Villa Del Mar: 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Attached Townhouse, Living Room With Fireplace, Wood Flooring Throughout, Vaulted Ceilings, Kitchen With Granite Counter Tops, Cam Lighting, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Separate Dining, Mirror Closet Doors, Balcony Off 2nd Bedroom, Master Bedroom With Vaulted Ceilings, Master Bath With Jacuzzi Tub (AS IS), A/C, Laundry Hook-Ups, Double Attached Garage With Opener, Built-In Cabinets, Storage Shelves, Front Patio, Community Pool, Walking Distance to The Beach, Park, And Main Street. A Must See! HUD NO
Rental Terms
Rent: $3,495
Application Fee: $30
Security Deposit: $3,500
Available Now
Pet Policy
Cats not allowed
Dogs not allowed