604 Lake St

Villa Del Mar: 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Attached Townhouse, Living Room With Fireplace, Wood Flooring Throughout, Vaulted Ceilings, Kitchen With Granite Counter Tops, Cam Lighting, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Separate Dining, Mirror Closet Doors, Balcony Off 2nd Bedroom, Master Bedroom With Vaulted Ceilings, Master Bath With Jacuzzi Tub (AS IS), A/C, Laundry Hook-Ups, Double Attached Garage With Opener, Built-In Cabinets, Storage Shelves, Front Patio, Community Pool, Walking Distance to The Beach, Park, And Main Street. A Must See! HUD NO



Rental Terms



Rent: $3,495

Application Fee: $30

Security Deposit: $3,500

Available Now



Pet Policy



Cats not allowed

Dogs not allowed