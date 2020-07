Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated range oven

This is a very cute 3 Bedrooms, two Baths, 3 Cars garage, single story house located in a very prestige community, the only rental house in this community. All other houses in this community are owner occupied. It locates next to the conserved wetland, with ocean breeze all year round. Hardwood floors in the Entrance, Dining room and Kitchen area. Mirrors all around the house and bathrooms. Brand new Kitchenware : Range, Oven and Range Hood. Gardener service included.