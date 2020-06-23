5531 Serene Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

Perfect cul-de-sac location, great neighborhood, amazing schools, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 3 car garage, 4 car driveway with possible 10'X25' RV access. Pool and spa. LED recessed lighting, scraped ceilings, shaker cabinets with granite counter tops in kitchen. Vaulted ceiling in large family room plus formal living room and dining room. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. New wood banister, New carpet upstairs, Brand new Milgard double pane vinyl windows. Freshly painted inside and out! Hard wired EV electric car charger.

