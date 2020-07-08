All apartments in Huntington Beach
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
5522 Middlecoff Drive
Last updated January 14 2020 at 1:18 AM

5522 Middlecoff Drive

5522 Middlecoff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5522 Middlecoff Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This super clean single story home is located in an extremely desirable neighborhood next to Meadowlark Golf Course! Top rated schools include Village View Elementary, Spring View Middle School, and Marina High School! This charming home has lots of cute upgrades including updated bathrooms, scraped ceilings, bull-nose corners, dual pane windows & slider, recessed lighting, laminate flooring, newer carpeting, and a romantic stone fireplace! You will love the large grass yards and patio area which are perfect for play and entertaining! A newer roof and possible RV parking make this a home a rare find. You're only minutes away from all major HB amenities including Bella Terra Mall, Meadowlark Golf Course, HB Central Park & Library, major supermarkets, great restaurants, and world famous HB Main Street and beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5522 Middlecoff Drive have any available units?
5522 Middlecoff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 5522 Middlecoff Drive have?
Some of 5522 Middlecoff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5522 Middlecoff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5522 Middlecoff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5522 Middlecoff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5522 Middlecoff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 5522 Middlecoff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5522 Middlecoff Drive offers parking.
Does 5522 Middlecoff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5522 Middlecoff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5522 Middlecoff Drive have a pool?
No, 5522 Middlecoff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5522 Middlecoff Drive have accessible units?
No, 5522 Middlecoff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5522 Middlecoff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5522 Middlecoff Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5522 Middlecoff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5522 Middlecoff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

