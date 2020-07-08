5522 Middlecoff Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This super clean single story home is located in an extremely desirable neighborhood next to Meadowlark Golf Course! Top rated schools include Village View Elementary, Spring View Middle School, and Marina High School! This charming home has lots of cute upgrades including updated bathrooms, scraped ceilings, bull-nose corners, dual pane windows & slider, recessed lighting, laminate flooring, newer carpeting, and a romantic stone fireplace! You will love the large grass yards and patio area which are perfect for play and entertaining! A newer roof and possible RV parking make this a home a rare find. You're only minutes away from all major HB amenities including Bella Terra Mall, Meadowlark Golf Course, HB Central Park & Library, major supermarkets, great restaurants, and world famous HB Main Street and beaches!