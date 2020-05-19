Amenities

5441 OVERLAND DRIVE Available 01/10/19 NEW YEAR SPECIAL MOVE IN OPEN HOUSE 1/5/19 11 AM -12 PM - This great 3 Bedroom townhouse style unit will be ready to move in By New Year 1/1/19 ! Level one has access from 2 car attached garage with Laundry area and hook ups, front private entry , with FULL bath . New Flooring and upgraded bathroom .Second floor can be access through Front private door upstairs into Large living room with 2 large bedrooms , laminate wood flooring throughout . Closets are double wide FULL bath in Hallway . Kitchen updated lots of cabinet space , Walk out private balcony from Kitchen . Newer light fixture, ceiling fan and Paint colors . Lower level can be used as a Private Office or Living area . Must see to appreciate , In garage there is a Laundry area with Sink and cabinets for lots of storage . Great friendly clean community with Pool , Club House and Tennis Courts . Walking to Shopping and local schools . Bike ride to Beach near Bolsa Chica /Warner . Applications are on line @ www.lionproperties.com 1 Year lease 2600.00 plus 2600 deposit, will accept SMALL pet . Fernhill Community /.Viewing by APPOINTMENT only please provide availability of viewing when inquiring . Email letty@lionproperties fo questions . Special move in with Approved application Dont Miss out !!! OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY 11am -12 pm SEE YOU THERE Sorry no earlier viewing available



