Huntington Beach, CA
5441 OVERLAND DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5441 OVERLAND DRIVE

5441 Overland Drive · No Longer Available
Huntington Beach
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

5441 Overland Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
5441 OVERLAND DRIVE Available 01/10/19 NEW YEAR SPECIAL MOVE IN OPEN HOUSE 1/5/19 11 AM -12 PM - This great 3 Bedroom townhouse style unit will be ready to move in By New Year 1/1/19 ! Level one has access from 2 car attached garage with Laundry area and hook ups, front private entry , with FULL bath . New Flooring and upgraded bathroom .Second floor can be access through Front private door upstairs into Large living room with 2 large bedrooms , laminate wood flooring throughout . Closets are double wide FULL bath in Hallway . Kitchen updated lots of cabinet space , Walk out private balcony from Kitchen . Newer light fixture, ceiling fan and Paint colors . Lower level can be used as a Private Office or Living area . Must see to appreciate , In garage there is a Laundry area with Sink and cabinets for lots of storage . Great friendly clean community with Pool , Club House and Tennis Courts . Walking to Shopping and local schools . Bike ride to Beach near Bolsa Chica /Warner . Applications are on line @ www.lionproperties.com 1 Year lease 2600.00 plus 2600 deposit, will accept SMALL pet . Fernhill Community /.Viewing by APPOINTMENT only please provide availability of viewing when inquiring . Email letty@lionproperties fo questions . Special move in with Approved application Dont Miss out !!! OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY 11am -12 pm SEE YOU THERE Sorry no earlier viewing available

(RLNE3970860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5441 OVERLAND DRIVE have any available units?
5441 OVERLAND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 5441 OVERLAND DRIVE have?
Some of 5441 OVERLAND DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5441 OVERLAND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5441 OVERLAND DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5441 OVERLAND DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5441 OVERLAND DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5441 OVERLAND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5441 OVERLAND DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 5441 OVERLAND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5441 OVERLAND DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5441 OVERLAND DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5441 OVERLAND DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5441 OVERLAND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5441 OVERLAND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5441 OVERLAND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5441 OVERLAND DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5441 OVERLAND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5441 OVERLAND DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
