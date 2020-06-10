All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:29 AM

5341 Overland Dr

5341 Overland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5341 Overland Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Spacious, clean 3B/2B Townhome in great location in Huntington Beach. Walking distance to golf, parks, walking/biking trails, shopping/restaurants/grocery and minutes from the beach! Dual-Entry Layout with 2 car garage, plentiful storage, washer/dryer hookups, back deck perfect for a BBQ, private quiet community.

This Huntington Beach townhome is located in the private quiet Fernhill community in Huntington Beach. The top floor boasts an open floor plan, 2 bedrooms, bath and private deck and kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances. Third bedroom is on the lower floor with it's own newly upgraded bath, separate entrance and entry to the 2 car garage with plenty of storage and laundry area.

Call or message to request appointment to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5341 Overland Dr have any available units?
5341 Overland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 5341 Overland Dr have?
Some of 5341 Overland Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5341 Overland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5341 Overland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5341 Overland Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5341 Overland Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 5341 Overland Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5341 Overland Dr offers parking.
Does 5341 Overland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5341 Overland Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5341 Overland Dr have a pool?
No, 5341 Overland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5341 Overland Dr have accessible units?
No, 5341 Overland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5341 Overland Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5341 Overland Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5341 Overland Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5341 Overland Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
