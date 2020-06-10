5341 Overland Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage tennis court

Spacious, clean 3B/2B Townhome in great location in Huntington Beach. Walking distance to golf, parks, walking/biking trails, shopping/restaurants/grocery and minutes from the beach! Dual-Entry Layout with 2 car garage, plentiful storage, washer/dryer hookups, back deck perfect for a BBQ, private quiet community.



This Huntington Beach townhome is located in the private quiet Fernhill community in Huntington Beach. The top floor boasts an open floor plan, 2 bedrooms, bath and private deck and kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances. Third bedroom is on the lower floor with it's own newly upgraded bath, separate entrance and entry to the 2 car garage with plenty of storage and laundry area.



Call or message to request appointment to view.