All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 5176 Tortuga Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
5176 Tortuga Drive
Last updated May 16 2020 at 4:41 PM

5176 Tortuga Drive

5176 Tortuga Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5176 Tortuga Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
yoga
Rare location, with unobstructed views to the Coastline. Spacious open floorplan, oak floors throughout, with ceramic tile in bathrooms and kitchen. Cozy fireplace in living room, for those cool beach evenings. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove and Refrigerator, included. The LOFT offers the definable space you need, quest room, office, yoga area, hideaway.... Whatever you may need. Each full Bath has shower over tub. Master Bath has a Huge soaking tub.
Sliders out to large deck to enjoy the ocean breeze or dining el fresco!
Gated community, offering Tennis, Pool, Spa Sauna, Indoor Racquetball court, Clubhouse, adjacent to the Wetlands and trails to the beach!
Resort Lifestyle awaits you!
Prospects must supply their own mask and gloves, when viewing. Call for appointment! 24 hours in advance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5176 Tortuga Drive have any available units?
5176 Tortuga Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 5176 Tortuga Drive have?
Some of 5176 Tortuga Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5176 Tortuga Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5176 Tortuga Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5176 Tortuga Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5176 Tortuga Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 5176 Tortuga Drive offer parking?
No, 5176 Tortuga Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5176 Tortuga Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5176 Tortuga Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5176 Tortuga Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5176 Tortuga Drive has a pool.
Does 5176 Tortuga Drive have accessible units?
No, 5176 Tortuga Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5176 Tortuga Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5176 Tortuga Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5176 Tortuga Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5176 Tortuga Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles