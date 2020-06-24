5176 Tortuga Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool racquetball court hot tub sauna tennis court yoga

Rare location, with unobstructed views to the Coastline. Spacious open floorplan, oak floors throughout, with ceramic tile in bathrooms and kitchen. Cozy fireplace in living room, for those cool beach evenings. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove and Refrigerator, included. The LOFT offers the definable space you need, quest room, office, yoga area, hideaway.... Whatever you may need. Each full Bath has shower over tub. Master Bath has a Huge soaking tub.

Sliders out to large deck to enjoy the ocean breeze or dining el fresco!

Gated community, offering Tennis, Pool, Spa Sauna, Indoor Racquetball court, Clubhouse, adjacent to the Wetlands and trails to the beach!

Resort Lifestyle awaits you!

Prospects must supply their own mask and gloves, when viewing. Call for appointment! 24 hours in advance.