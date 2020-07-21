5061 Warner

Amenities

Unique, non-conforming house behind a potential business rental. Huge parking area off to the side of the house. House is tucked away behind the business building on Warner. Will be great for an artist or someone who needs a parking lot as the side yard. The inside has been rehabbed recently and has raised foundation hardwood floors. Cabin like wood cathedral ceilings, new kitchen cabinets, granite counters, windows and doors have been replaced, dual sinks in the bathroom and granite countertops, too. Artists hideaway in back. Huge used brick wood burning fireplace as the center piece of the home.