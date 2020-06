Amenities

3 bed 2 bath with utilities included! Only 4 blocks from the beach, gas, water, electric WIFI, and cable are included! New flooring, granite counters in kitchen, all baths upgraded. Washer/dryer, refrigerator and all appliances are included with rental. Walk to the beach, eat at some of the best restaurants Surf City has to offer, also close to schools, shopping, etc.