All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 5022 McFadden Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
5022 McFadden Ave.
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

5022 McFadden Ave.

5022 W Mc Fadden Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5022 W Mc Fadden Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5022 McFadden Ave. Available 06/01/19 CAN'T MISS Huntington Beach home - Fantastic turn-key single family home available for lease. Beach-close HB home features three bedrooms, two baths and sits on a large lot with enclosed front and rear yards - ideal for animals. Newly painted throughout, beautiful new wide plank vinyl flooring in hallway and all bedrooms, mirrored wardrobe doors, and recessed lighting. Stay comfortable year-round with AC/Central heat, ceiling fans, and an automatic gas fireplace. The remodeled kitchen features espresso colored cabinets, granite counters, stainless sink, Bosch dishwasher, gas range, and microwave. Laundry room adjacent to the kitchen with hook-ups. Large string lit, covered, back patio perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Extra storage shed, and extra open space storage alongside the two-car garage ideal for a small boat, bikes, and all your beach gear. One block from a great park and primary school/daycare makes this home kid and pet-friendly. Gardening included in rent.

(RLNE4502666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5022 McFadden Ave. have any available units?
5022 McFadden Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 5022 McFadden Ave. have?
Some of 5022 McFadden Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5022 McFadden Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5022 McFadden Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5022 McFadden Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5022 McFadden Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 5022 McFadden Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5022 McFadden Ave. offers parking.
Does 5022 McFadden Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5022 McFadden Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5022 McFadden Ave. have a pool?
No, 5022 McFadden Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5022 McFadden Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5022 McFadden Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5022 McFadden Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5022 McFadden Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 5022 McFadden Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5022 McFadden Ave. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles