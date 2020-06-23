Amenities

5022 McFadden Ave. Available 06/01/19 CAN'T MISS Huntington Beach home - Fantastic turn-key single family home available for lease. Beach-close HB home features three bedrooms, two baths and sits on a large lot with enclosed front and rear yards - ideal for animals. Newly painted throughout, beautiful new wide plank vinyl flooring in hallway and all bedrooms, mirrored wardrobe doors, and recessed lighting. Stay comfortable year-round with AC/Central heat, ceiling fans, and an automatic gas fireplace. The remodeled kitchen features espresso colored cabinets, granite counters, stainless sink, Bosch dishwasher, gas range, and microwave. Laundry room adjacent to the kitchen with hook-ups. Large string lit, covered, back patio perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Extra storage shed, and extra open space storage alongside the two-car garage ideal for a small boat, bikes, and all your beach gear. One block from a great park and primary school/daycare makes this home kid and pet-friendly. Gardening included in rent.



