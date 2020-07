Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

It's a 3 bedroom with 2 baths. Just drive up and say "this is it Located on a culdesac in a quiet neighborhood. Newer plush carpeting and a recent coat of paint, Upgraded kitchen with Corian Countertop, plenty of storage cabinets, and a dining area looking out onto lush green landscaping and storage shed. Enter into all of the bedrooms with overhead fan lights.

Both baths upgraded and bright. Walk to shopping, close to freeway and schools and a quick ride to the beach.