Last updated May 16 2020 at 9:07 PM

4831 Lago Drive

4831 Lago Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4831 Lago Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous light and bright ready to move-in 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms home situated at Huntington Beach in a gated community, Harbour Vista. This single level, first level entry home comes with approximate 1166 square feet of living spaces. Beautiful remodeled home features new wood flooring for whole house; new interior paint for whole house; new stainless steel appliances; full backsplash for the kitchen; water purification system in the kitchen; quartz countertops for kitchen and bathrooms; new cabinets throughout; recess lightings everywhere; black quartz starlite fireplace face; quality shower wall tiles for the bathrooms and much more. There is also an indoor laundry room, walk-in closet, and private balconies where you can enjoy the ocean breeze and tranquil sounds from the water streams. HOA amenities include pool, spa, clubhouse, BBQ area, basketball hoop, greenbelts, streams, walking paths, and gated community. HOA dues include water and trash services. Located less than 2 miles to the beach, shopping and entertainment, and great schools, this home has it all! THIS IS THE BEST VALLUE IN HUNTINGTON BEACH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4831 Lago Drive have any available units?
4831 Lago Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 4831 Lago Drive have?
Some of 4831 Lago Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4831 Lago Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4831 Lago Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4831 Lago Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4831 Lago Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 4831 Lago Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4831 Lago Drive does offer parking.
Does 4831 Lago Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4831 Lago Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4831 Lago Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4831 Lago Drive has a pool.
Does 4831 Lago Drive have accessible units?
No, 4831 Lago Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4831 Lago Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4831 Lago Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4831 Lago Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4831 Lago Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
