4831 Lago Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Gorgeous light and bright ready to move-in 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms home situated at Huntington Beach in a gated community, Harbour Vista. This single level, first level entry home comes with approximate 1166 square feet of living spaces. Beautiful remodeled home features new wood flooring for whole house; new interior paint for whole house; new stainless steel appliances; full backsplash for the kitchen; water purification system in the kitchen; quartz countertops for kitchen and bathrooms; new cabinets throughout; recess lightings everywhere; black quartz starlite fireplace face; quality shower wall tiles for the bathrooms and much more. There is also an indoor laundry room, walk-in closet, and private balconies where you can enjoy the ocean breeze and tranquil sounds from the water streams. HOA amenities include pool, spa, clubhouse, BBQ area, basketball hoop, greenbelts, streams, walking paths, and gated community. HOA dues include water and trash services. Located less than 2 miles to the beach, shopping and entertainment, and great schools, this home has it all! THIS IS THE BEST VALLUE IN HUNTINGTON BEACH.