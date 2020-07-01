All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 421 11th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
421 11th Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

421 11th Street

421 11th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

421 11th Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Join the Downtown Huntington Beach lifestyle! This is a Semi-Custom Built Mediterranean Beach home, lovingly maintained, upgraded, and recently refreshed with new paint, refinished cabinets, tankless water heater, and hardwood floors! This beach home has one of the best floor plans ever designed in Downtown Huntington Beach. .. only about 8 of them were built! Three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. On the bottom floor, it has a front living room with french doors onto the front patio, formal dining area, and then a very bright & open kitchen-family room layout that opens onto a large, private, & sunny backyard patio between the home and garage. Perfect for entertaining and backyard BBQs. The second floor features a front master suite with a balcony, raised fireplace, separate tub & shower, walk-in closet, laundry area in the hall, and Jack/Jill bedrooms at the back. The top floor features a sundeck, bathroom, and bonus room that could be an office, bedroom, or game room! Upgrades include Granite Counters, Refinished Cabinets, wired for whole-house audio, computers, hub-phone system, alarm system, and cable TV. Double pane windows, three fireplaces, stainless appliances, and more! One more car can be parked in front of the 2-car garage for a total of 3 parking spaces and located just three short blocks to the beach, seven blocks from the Downtown HB Village & New Pacific City, and only five blocks from Elementary & Middle Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 11th Street have any available units?
421 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 421 11th Street have?
Some of 421 11th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
421 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 421 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 421 11th Street offer parking?
Yes, 421 11th Street offers parking.
Does 421 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 11th Street have a pool?
No, 421 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 421 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 421 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 421 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 11th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 421 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles