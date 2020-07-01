421 11th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system game room parking bbq/grill garage

Join the Downtown Huntington Beach lifestyle! This is a Semi-Custom Built Mediterranean Beach home, lovingly maintained, upgraded, and recently refreshed with new paint, refinished cabinets, tankless water heater, and hardwood floors! This beach home has one of the best floor plans ever designed in Downtown Huntington Beach. .. only about 8 of them were built! Three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. On the bottom floor, it has a front living room with french doors onto the front patio, formal dining area, and then a very bright & open kitchen-family room layout that opens onto a large, private, & sunny backyard patio between the home and garage. Perfect for entertaining and backyard BBQs. The second floor features a front master suite with a balcony, raised fireplace, separate tub & shower, walk-in closet, laundry area in the hall, and Jack/Jill bedrooms at the back. The top floor features a sundeck, bathroom, and bonus room that could be an office, bedroom, or game room! Upgrades include Granite Counters, Refinished Cabinets, wired for whole-house audio, computers, hub-phone system, alarm system, and cable TV. Double pane windows, three fireplaces, stainless appliances, and more! One more car can be parked in front of the 2-car garage for a total of 3 parking spaces and located just three short blocks to the beach, seven blocks from the Downtown HB Village & New Pacific City, and only five blocks from Elementary & Middle Schools.