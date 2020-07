Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Awesome beach home less than 4 blocks to the beach and close to downtown shopping/restaurants etc.. New paint and flooring, updated kitchen, large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, balcony and remodeled master bathroom, dual pane windows and doors t/o, recessed lighting and crown molding. Open floor plan with kitchen off family room and large patio area with above ground spa!