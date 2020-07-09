All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:17 AM

415 Townsquare Lane

415 Townsquare Lane · No Longer Available
Location

415 Townsquare Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautifully upgraded Beach Close condo located on 2nd level overlooking pool area in sought after Townsquare gated community. This charmer is located downtown Huntington Beach off of Main Street and boasts a fantastic open floor plan featuring upgraded kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar and beautiful stainless-steel appliances. Other upgrades include laminate or wood flooring in main area of living room, dining area and bedrooms, recessed lighting, crown molding and ceiling fans in living room and bedrooms. But that’s not all. This home also boasts 2 sliders to private balcony, one from the living room with cozy fireplace and the other from the master bedroom. Master bedroom features walk-in closet. And forget about going to the laundromat. This home has its own stackable washer and dryer unit in the kitchen. Gated subterranean parking for this unit provides for 2 assigned parking spaces and 2 guest passes. Enjoy the beach life, down the street from Huntington Beach Pier, surf and sand and downtown restaurants and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Townsquare Lane have any available units?
415 Townsquare Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 415 Townsquare Lane have?
Some of 415 Townsquare Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Townsquare Lane currently offering any rent specials?
415 Townsquare Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Townsquare Lane pet-friendly?
No, 415 Townsquare Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 415 Townsquare Lane offer parking?
Yes, 415 Townsquare Lane offers parking.
Does 415 Townsquare Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 Townsquare Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Townsquare Lane have a pool?
Yes, 415 Townsquare Lane has a pool.
Does 415 Townsquare Lane have accessible units?
No, 415 Townsquare Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Townsquare Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 Townsquare Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 Townsquare Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 Townsquare Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

