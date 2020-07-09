415 Townsquare Lane

Amenities

Beautifully upgraded Beach Close condo located on 2nd level overlooking pool area in sought after Townsquare gated community. This charmer is located downtown Huntington Beach off of Main Street and boasts a fantastic open floor plan featuring upgraded kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar and beautiful stainless-steel appliances. Other upgrades include laminate or wood flooring in main area of living room, dining area and bedrooms, recessed lighting, crown molding and ceiling fans in living room and bedrooms. But that’s not all. This home also boasts 2 sliders to private balcony, one from the living room with cozy fireplace and the other from the master bedroom. Master bedroom features walk-in closet. And forget about going to the laundromat. This home has its own stackable washer and dryer unit in the kitchen. Gated subterranean parking for this unit provides for 2 assigned parking spaces and 2 guest passes. Enjoy the beach life, down the street from Huntington Beach Pier, surf and sand and downtown restaurants and shops.