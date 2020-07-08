All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 411 21st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
411 21st Street
Last updated October 30 2019 at 9:03 AM

411 21st Street

411 21st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

411 21st Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom/3.5 bathroom home is perfect for anyone looking to enjoy the Huntington Beach lifestyle and fully encompasses coastal living. Enjoy a peek-a-boo ocean view and dog beach approximately 3 shorts blocks away. Enjoy cooking in the kitchen with a large island, stainless steel appliances, and extra built ins. All 3 bedrooms are on the second level and each have an attached full bathroom. The third floor offers the perfect place to hang out on the peaceful sundeck and truly enjoy beach living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 21st Street have any available units?
411 21st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 411 21st Street have?
Some of 411 21st Street's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
411 21st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 21st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 21st Street is pet friendly.
Does 411 21st Street offer parking?
No, 411 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 411 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 21st Street have a pool?
No, 411 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 411 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 411 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 411 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 21st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 411 21st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 21st Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles