411 21st Street

This 3 bedroom/3.5 bathroom home is perfect for anyone looking to enjoy the Huntington Beach lifestyle and fully encompasses coastal living. Enjoy a peek-a-boo ocean view and dog beach approximately 3 shorts blocks away. Enjoy cooking in the kitchen with a large island, stainless steel appliances, and extra built ins. All 3 bedrooms are on the second level and each have an attached full bathroom. The third floor offers the perfect place to hang out on the peaceful sundeck and truly enjoy beach living.