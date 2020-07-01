3865 Aruba Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Huntington Beach Harbour beauty with 30 foot deep water boat slip off private patio. Imagine sunset boat cruises, kayaking and paddle boarding right outside your back patio. This beautiful home offers 3 lovely bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. One bedroom and bathroom privately located downstairs. Master bedroom with expansive harbour views perfect for enjoying your morning coffee or for quiet meditation on attached balcony. Master bathroom has large duel sinks and separate shower. The second upstairs bedroom has nice sized closet, additional separate storage and access to capacious attic storage. Kitchen is spacious with granite countertops and large pantry. Living room includes gas fireplace and offers gorgeous harbour views perfect for relaxing. Wood floors throughout first level and brand new neutral carpet and paint throughout. HOA is paid by owner and offers lots of amenities, pool, tennis courts, club house. This remarkable home is perfect for entertaining and for living your best Huntington Harbour life!