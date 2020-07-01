All apartments in Huntington Beach
3865 Aruba Circle

3865 Aruba Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3865 Aruba Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Huntington Harbour

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Huntington Beach Harbour beauty with 30 foot deep water boat slip off private patio. Imagine sunset boat cruises, kayaking and paddle boarding right outside your back patio. This beautiful home offers 3 lovely bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. One bedroom and bathroom privately located downstairs. Master bedroom with expansive harbour views perfect for enjoying your morning coffee or for quiet meditation on attached balcony. Master bathroom has large duel sinks and separate shower. The second upstairs bedroom has nice sized closet, additional separate storage and access to capacious attic storage. Kitchen is spacious with granite countertops and large pantry. Living room includes gas fireplace and offers gorgeous harbour views perfect for relaxing. Wood floors throughout first level and brand new neutral carpet and paint throughout. HOA is paid by owner and offers lots of amenities, pool, tennis courts, club house. This remarkable home is perfect for entertaining and for living your best Huntington Harbour life!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3865 Aruba Circle have any available units?
3865 Aruba Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3865 Aruba Circle have?
Some of 3865 Aruba Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3865 Aruba Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3865 Aruba Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3865 Aruba Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3865 Aruba Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 3865 Aruba Circle offer parking?
No, 3865 Aruba Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3865 Aruba Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3865 Aruba Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3865 Aruba Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3865 Aruba Circle has a pool.
Does 3865 Aruba Circle have accessible units?
No, 3865 Aruba Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3865 Aruba Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3865 Aruba Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3865 Aruba Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3865 Aruba Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

