3496 Bravata Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool tennis court

Huntington Harbour waterfront end-unit townhome is available for lease. This beautifully remodeled home offers 4 bedroom and 3 full bath. Home features a high ceiling in the living room and a fireplace. Sliding doors from living room open to a spacious patio that is perfect for relaxing or entertain your family and friends. One bedroom and one bath are on the first floor. Three bedrooms are on the second level. The master suite has a balcony that you can step outside to feel the fresh air and enjoy water views. Home features Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen plus a breakfast nook, a wet bar in the dining area, new unit of central A/C, a new washer and dryer, lots of natural light throughout the home. Seagate community offers pools, clubhouses, tennis courts, kid playground and access to water. Short term lease is considered as well. This is an unfurnished home, no smoking, no pets. Call to schedule a private tour. Boat slip is available for rent an additional $300 per month.