Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
3496 Bravata Drive
Last updated January 31 2020 at 2:31 AM

3496 Bravata Drive

3496 Bravata Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3496 Bravata Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Huntington Harbour

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
Huntington Harbour waterfront end-unit townhome is available for lease. This beautifully remodeled home offers 4 bedroom and 3 full bath. Home features a high ceiling in the living room and a fireplace. Sliding doors from living room open to a spacious patio that is perfect for relaxing or entertain your family and friends. One bedroom and one bath are on the first floor. Three bedrooms are on the second level. The master suite has a balcony that you can step outside to feel the fresh air and enjoy water views. Home features Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen plus a breakfast nook, a wet bar in the dining area, new unit of central A/C, a new washer and dryer, lots of natural light throughout the home. Seagate community offers pools, clubhouses, tennis courts, kid playground and access to water. Short term lease is considered as well. This is an unfurnished home, no smoking, no pets. Call to schedule a private tour. Boat slip is available for rent an additional $300 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3496 Bravata Drive have any available units?
3496 Bravata Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3496 Bravata Drive have?
Some of 3496 Bravata Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3496 Bravata Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3496 Bravata Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3496 Bravata Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3496 Bravata Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 3496 Bravata Drive offer parking?
No, 3496 Bravata Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3496 Bravata Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3496 Bravata Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3496 Bravata Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3496 Bravata Drive has a pool.
Does 3496 Bravata Drive have accessible units?
No, 3496 Bravata Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3496 Bravata Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3496 Bravata Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3496 Bravata Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3496 Bravata Drive has units with air conditioning.
