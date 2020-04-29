3358 Tempe Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

Virtual Tour: youtu.be/K1wYP9SKPpQ

Stunning resort style waterfront townhome in the gated community of Sea Bridge. This newly renovated 2-Bed 2.5-Bath townhome boasts a large open kitchen and living room that overlooks Huntington Harbor and includes your own private patio and shared dock with a 30' slip. The home's upgraded kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and modern cabinetry. The large living room has a beautiful fireplace, an entertainment center with built in surround sound and large sliding glass doors that lead out to your private waterfront patio that offers plenty of space for entertaining. There is also an upgraded downstairs bathroom and extra storage space. Upstairs you'll find a large and newly renovated master bedroom with your own private fireplace, balcony and panoramic windows overlooking the harbor. The master bath has been beautifully upgraded and had dual vanities, a large walk-in closet and shower. The second bedroom has hardwood floors, a large walk-in closet and can double as an office as it is very spacious. The washer and dryer are also located upstairs across from the newly upgraded hallway bathroom. The home has central vacuuming and an over-sized two car garage with plenty of storage. From the patio you have direct access to your dock and 30' boat slip with a private paddleboard rack. The community boasts a large pool, tennis court and community area with BBQs to enjoy with your friends and family. Sea Bridge is waterfront resort living at its finest. Come enjoy this safe and quiet community just a short drive from PCH and the 405 Fwy and just minutes away from all the restaurants and shopping you'll want and need.



Visit Optum Real Estate for more information.

optumrealestate.com