Huntington Beach, CA
3358 Tempe Drive
Last updated October 17 2019 at 4:45 AM

3358 Tempe Drive

3358 Tempe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3358 Tempe Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Huntington Harbour

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Virtual Tour: youtu.be/K1wYP9SKPpQ
Stunning resort style waterfront townhome in the gated community of Sea Bridge. This newly renovated 2-Bed 2.5-Bath townhome boasts a large open kitchen and living room that overlooks Huntington Harbor and includes your own private patio and shared dock with a 30' slip. The home's upgraded kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and modern cabinetry. The large living room has a beautiful fireplace, an entertainment center with built in surround sound and large sliding glass doors that lead out to your private waterfront patio that offers plenty of space for entertaining. There is also an upgraded downstairs bathroom and extra storage space. Upstairs you'll find a large and newly renovated master bedroom with your own private fireplace, balcony and panoramic windows overlooking the harbor. The master bath has been beautifully upgraded and had dual vanities, a large walk-in closet and shower. The second bedroom has hardwood floors, a large walk-in closet and can double as an office as it is very spacious. The washer and dryer are also located upstairs across from the newly upgraded hallway bathroom. The home has central vacuuming and an over-sized two car garage with plenty of storage. From the patio you have direct access to your dock and 30' boat slip with a private paddleboard rack. The community boasts a large pool, tennis court and community area with BBQs to enjoy with your friends and family. Sea Bridge is waterfront resort living at its finest. Come enjoy this safe and quiet community just a short drive from PCH and the 405 Fwy and just minutes away from all the restaurants and shopping you'll want and need.

Visit Optum Real Estate for more information.
optumrealestate.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3358 Tempe Drive have any available units?
3358 Tempe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3358 Tempe Drive have?
Some of 3358 Tempe Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3358 Tempe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3358 Tempe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3358 Tempe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3358 Tempe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3358 Tempe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3358 Tempe Drive offers parking.
Does 3358 Tempe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3358 Tempe Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3358 Tempe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3358 Tempe Drive has a pool.
Does 3358 Tempe Drive have accessible units?
No, 3358 Tempe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3358 Tempe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3358 Tempe Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3358 Tempe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3358 Tempe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
