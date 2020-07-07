All apartments in Huntington Beach
3214 Anne Circle
Last updated February 3 2020 at 3:43 PM

3214 Anne Circle

3214 Anne Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3214 Anne Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Huntington Harbour

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome to Broadmoor, the exclusive gated community on the Huntington Harbor. Located just steps from beautiful Sunset Beach and Historic Peter’s Landing, offering convenient access to boat slip rentals, kayaking, paddle boarding, restaurants, shops and Starbucks. Behind the gates of Broadmoor is a peaceful community with resort amenities such as a bridged lagoon, sparkling pool and spa, a dog park and three tennis courts. This upper level end unit features 1146 square feet, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a two-car garage. With a well-designed and open concept floor plan, cathedral ceilings, and located all on one level, this home is perfect for entertaining both indoors and out. The living room has beautiful wood floors, cathedral ceilings, a stacked stone gas fireplace, plantation shutter, and plenty of windows. The adjacent patio faces south offering the ocean breeze and natural light throughout most of the day. The generous sized kitchen has black granite counters, built in oven & microwave, cook top, stainless steel refrigerator, built in wine refrigerator, dish washer, oversized pantry and pass through. The spacious master bedroom features cathedral ceilings, plantation shutters, a large mirrored wardrobe, and en-suite bath with double sinks and combination shower and soaking tub with large skylight. With a nice size guest bedroom, in-unit laundry, and ample natural light, this home is a must-see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3214 Anne Circle have any available units?
3214 Anne Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3214 Anne Circle have?
Some of 3214 Anne Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3214 Anne Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3214 Anne Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3214 Anne Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3214 Anne Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3214 Anne Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3214 Anne Circle offers parking.
Does 3214 Anne Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3214 Anne Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3214 Anne Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3214 Anne Circle has a pool.
Does 3214 Anne Circle have accessible units?
No, 3214 Anne Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3214 Anne Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3214 Anne Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3214 Anne Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3214 Anne Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

