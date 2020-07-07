3214 Anne Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Welcome to Broadmoor, the exclusive gated community on the Huntington Harbor. Located just steps from beautiful Sunset Beach and Historic Peter’s Landing, offering convenient access to boat slip rentals, kayaking, paddle boarding, restaurants, shops and Starbucks. Behind the gates of Broadmoor is a peaceful community with resort amenities such as a bridged lagoon, sparkling pool and spa, a dog park and three tennis courts. This upper level end unit features 1146 square feet, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a two-car garage. With a well-designed and open concept floor plan, cathedral ceilings, and located all on one level, this home is perfect for entertaining both indoors and out. The living room has beautiful wood floors, cathedral ceilings, a stacked stone gas fireplace, plantation shutter, and plenty of windows. The adjacent patio faces south offering the ocean breeze and natural light throughout most of the day. The generous sized kitchen has black granite counters, built in oven & microwave, cook top, stainless steel refrigerator, built in wine refrigerator, dish washer, oversized pantry and pass through. The spacious master bedroom features cathedral ceilings, plantation shutters, a large mirrored wardrobe, and en-suite bath with double sinks and combination shower and soaking tub with large skylight. With a nice size guest bedroom, in-unit laundry, and ample natural light, this home is a must-see.