Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking pool

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool hot tub

Amazing Opportunity to live at Huntington Bayshore. A condominium complex only three blocks to the beach and one block off Main St! Unit features hardwood flooring and updates throughout. Kitchen has newer granite counter tops and dark cabinets. Patio access from living room and master bedroom. Unit comes with two full bathrooms! Fridge, washer and dryer are all included. Two gated underground parking spaces. Community has clubhouse, pool and hot tub. Available for Move In today!