3171 Portofino Circle

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna

Spectacular Huntington Harbour home in the exclusive gated community of Portofino Cove. Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac, with a 45' private boat slip on the Main Channel, only steps from your front door. Spacious open floor plan with Italian marble flooring, high ceilings, and plenty of natural light. Gourmet chef’s kitchen featuring expansive granite countertops, custom cabinets, recessed lighting, and high-end stainless steel appliances. Informal dining nook off the kitchen and additional breakfast bar at the large kitchen island. Elegant formal dining room with sparkling crystal chandelier, perfect for entertaining friends and family. Separate living room and family room, each with French doors and their own granite fireplaces. All bedrooms upstairs feature soaring vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. The spacious master bedroom suite has been expanded to include a relaxing retreat/office with custom built-in cabinets. The master bedroom shares a double-sided cozy fireplace with the luxurious master bathroom, featuring double sinks, walk-in closet, separate shower and jetted spa tub. Second master bedroom suite with its own remodeled bathroom. Designer finishes and custom plantation shutters throughout. Feel like you're on vacation every day at the community pool, spa, sauna & BBQ area, with gorgeous views of the Main Channel.