/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
3171 Portofino Circle
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:58 AM

3171 Portofino Circle

3171 Portofino Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3171 Portofino Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Huntington Harbour

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
Spectacular Huntington Harbour home in the exclusive gated community of Portofino Cove. Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac, with a 45' private boat slip on the Main Channel, only steps from your front door. Spacious open floor plan with Italian marble flooring, high ceilings, and plenty of natural light. Gourmet chef’s kitchen featuring expansive granite countertops, custom cabinets, recessed lighting, and high-end stainless steel appliances. Informal dining nook off the kitchen and additional breakfast bar at the large kitchen island. Elegant formal dining room with sparkling crystal chandelier, perfect for entertaining friends and family. Separate living room and family room, each with French doors and their own granite fireplaces. All bedrooms upstairs feature soaring vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. The spacious master bedroom suite has been expanded to include a relaxing retreat/office with custom built-in cabinets. The master bedroom shares a double-sided cozy fireplace with the luxurious master bathroom, featuring double sinks, walk-in closet, separate shower and jetted spa tub. Second master bedroom suite with its own remodeled bathroom. Designer finishes and custom plantation shutters throughout. Feel like you're on vacation every day at the community pool, spa, sauna & BBQ area, with gorgeous views of the Main Channel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3171 Portofino Circle have any available units?
3171 Portofino Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3171 Portofino Circle have?
Some of 3171 Portofino Circle's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3171 Portofino Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3171 Portofino Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3171 Portofino Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3171 Portofino Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 3171 Portofino Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3171 Portofino Circle offers parking.
Does 3171 Portofino Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3171 Portofino Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3171 Portofino Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3171 Portofino Circle has a pool.
Does 3171 Portofino Circle have accessible units?
No, 3171 Portofino Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3171 Portofino Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3171 Portofino Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3171 Portofino Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3171 Portofino Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
