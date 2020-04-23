All apartments in Huntington Beach
313 21st Street

Location

313 21st Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
VICTORIAN BEACH BEAUTY! This is the BEST VALUE In HB !!
Located in premium (A+) quiet location just steps to beach, trails, pier, dog beach, & Main Street / Pacific City dining and shopping. One of the largest homes downtown & on an elevated lot. 1st floor living, dining, kitchen, and family rooms. 2nd floor includes 3 bedrooms, laundry, and large bonus room. Master suite and library on 3rd floor. Amenities include front deck, courtyard, 5 elevated ocean view decks, 2 fireplaces, built-ins, wet bar, walk in closet, hardwood floors, and 2 car garage. Remodeled to include granite counters, crown moldings, recessed lights, & new designer paint and carpet throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 21st Street have any available units?
313 21st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 313 21st Street have?
Some of 313 21st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
313 21st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 21st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 21st Street is pet friendly.
Does 313 21st Street offer parking?
Yes, 313 21st Street offers parking.
Does 313 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 21st Street have a pool?
No, 313 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 313 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 313 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 313 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 21st Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 313 21st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 21st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
