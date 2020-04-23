313 21st Street

Amenities

VICTORIAN BEACH BEAUTY! This is the BEST VALUE In HB !!

Located in premium (A+) quiet location just steps to beach, trails, pier, dog beach, & Main Street / Pacific City dining and shopping. One of the largest homes downtown & on an elevated lot. 1st floor living, dining, kitchen, and family rooms. 2nd floor includes 3 bedrooms, laundry, and large bonus room. Master suite and library on 3rd floor. Amenities include front deck, courtyard, 5 elevated ocean view decks, 2 fireplaces, built-ins, wet bar, walk in closet, hardwood floors, and 2 car garage. Remodeled to include granite counters, crown moldings, recessed lights, & new designer paint and carpet throughout.