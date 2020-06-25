All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:46 AM

308 6th St

308 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

308 6th Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Vintage Beach Cottage - Charming beach cottage walking distance to Main Street.

This is a 1920s craftsman house with the original hardwood floors, moldings and built ins. Big kitchen. Washer and Dryer hook ups.

There are 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with cast iron tub. Large master bedroom that opens up to the backyard. There is no solid wall just curtains between the bathroom and the master bedroom.

Large private back yard. Great for relaxing and entertaining.

Detached single car garage with parking spot parallel to the garage.

Room measurements are around:
Living Room: 11'6" x 16'4"
Dining Area: 4'11" x 4'2"
Bedroom: 8'1" x 9'3"
Master Bedroom: 9'5" x 10'5"

(RLNE3861930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 6th St have any available units?
308 6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
Is 308 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
308 6th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 6th St pet-friendly?
No, 308 6th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 308 6th St offer parking?
Yes, 308 6th St offers parking.
Does 308 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 6th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 6th St have a pool?
No, 308 6th St does not have a pool.
Does 308 6th St have accessible units?
No, 308 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 308 6th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 6th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 308 6th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 6th St does not have units with air conditioning.
