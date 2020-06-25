308 6th St

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Vintage Beach Cottage - Charming beach cottage walking distance to Main Street.



This is a 1920s craftsman house with the original hardwood floors, moldings and built ins. Big kitchen. Washer and Dryer hook ups.



There are 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with cast iron tub. Large master bedroom that opens up to the backyard. There is no solid wall just curtains between the bathroom and the master bedroom.



Large private back yard. Great for relaxing and entertaining.



Detached single car garage with parking spot parallel to the garage.



Room measurements are around:

Living Room: 11'6" x 16'4"

Dining Area: 4'11" x 4'2"

Bedroom: 8'1" x 9'3"

Master Bedroom: 9'5" x 10'5"



(RLNE3861930)