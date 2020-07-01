All apartments in Huntington Beach
306 12th Street 1/2
Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:20 AM

306 12th Street 1/2

306 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

306 12th Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Completely detached beach bungalow with tasteful updates. Red dutch door to let in ocean breezes off your private yard. Wood beam ceiling and large windows to set the atmosphere for your living space. Recently remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, solid counters and stainless steel appliances. Custom window coverings throughout and private washer/dryer in the unit. Huge yard space with extra storage unit for bikes and boards. One pad for off street parking. Sorry, strictly no pets. Must have over 680 credit. Again, no neighbors above, below or through common walls. Available for Move In immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 12th Street 1/2 have any available units?
306 12th Street 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 306 12th Street 1/2 have?
Some of 306 12th Street 1/2's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 12th Street 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
306 12th Street 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 12th Street 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 306 12th Street 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 306 12th Street 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 306 12th Street 1/2 offers parking.
Does 306 12th Street 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 12th Street 1/2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 12th Street 1/2 have a pool?
No, 306 12th Street 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 306 12th Street 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 306 12th Street 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 306 12th Street 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 12th Street 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 306 12th Street 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 12th Street 1/2 does not have units with air conditioning.

