306 12th Street 1/2

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Completely detached beach bungalow with tasteful updates. Red dutch door to let in ocean breezes off your private yard. Wood beam ceiling and large windows to set the atmosphere for your living space. Recently remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, solid counters and stainless steel appliances. Custom window coverings throughout and private washer/dryer in the unit. Huge yard space with extra storage unit for bikes and boards. One pad for off street parking. Sorry, strictly no pets. Must have over 680 credit. Again, no neighbors above, below or through common walls. Available for Move In immediately.