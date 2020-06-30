301 22nd St

Amenities

Spectacular Multi-level Beach Home in Huntington Beach! - Come home and live the full experience that this beach house has to offer! This gorgeous home is located within walking distance to the beach and the amenities include five outdoor areas, including a spacious rooftop balcony perfect for entertaining. The main floor boasts a living room and den, each with a gas fireplace, and the kitchen has plenty of storage space with an additional formal dining room. Each bedroom has it's own bathroom; washer and dryer are included and it also comes with a two-car garage! This home has loads of features and charm that you'll love, schedule a showing today! 12-month lease



Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds

Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; 1 pet maximum

Smoking: Non-smoking unit



Hold Fee: None, we do not offer to hold properties.



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: House

Year Built: 1993

Utilities Included: Gardener

Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, & Dryer

Garage / Parking: Two Car Garage and Street Parking

Flooring: Carpet, Laminate, Tile

Yard: Private balcony, Additional outdoor areas

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

* Click Apply Now

* Complete the Online Application Form

* Pay the Application Fee

* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)

* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 12 month lease

Lease to Purchase Option: No



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



No Cats Allowed



