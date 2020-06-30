All apartments in Huntington Beach
301 22nd St
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

301 22nd St

301 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

301 22nd Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Spectacular Multi-level Beach Home in Huntington Beach! - Come home and live the full experience that this beach house has to offer! This gorgeous home is located within walking distance to the beach and the amenities include five outdoor areas, including a spacious rooftop balcony perfect for entertaining. The main floor boasts a living room and den, each with a gas fireplace, and the kitchen has plenty of storage space with an additional formal dining room. Each bedroom has it's own bathroom; washer and dryer are included and it also comes with a two-car garage! This home has loads of features and charm that you'll love, schedule a showing today! 12-month lease

Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds
Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; 1 pet maximum
Smoking: Non-smoking unit

Hold Fee: None, we do not offer to hold properties.

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: House
Year Built: 1993
Utilities Included: Gardener
Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, & Dryer
Garage / Parking: Two Car Garage and Street Parking
Flooring: Carpet, Laminate, Tile
Yard: Private balcony, Additional outdoor areas
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
* Click Apply Now
* Complete the Online Application Form
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 12 month lease
Lease to Purchase Option: No

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5524695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 22nd St have any available units?
301 22nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 301 22nd St have?
Some of 301 22nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 22nd St currently offering any rent specials?
301 22nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 22nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 22nd St is pet friendly.
Does 301 22nd St offer parking?
Yes, 301 22nd St offers parking.
Does 301 22nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 22nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 22nd St have a pool?
No, 301 22nd St does not have a pool.
Does 301 22nd St have accessible units?
No, 301 22nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 301 22nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 22nd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 301 22nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 22nd St does not have units with air conditioning.

