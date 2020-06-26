All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated July 21 2019

240 2nd Street

240 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

240 2nd Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy home that is walking distance to the beach and pier, for great . Consisting of 1950 sq.ft. of living space, with 3 bedroom and 2 baths, detached garage with a a roof top patio with a view of the water; great for entertainment. Ground floor is tiled throughout, with the 2nd floor carpeted. As you enter in the home, You re welcomed by a living room on the right with a fireplace and a family room on the left. Leading to the kitchen with a breakfast nook and the dining area accompanied with a 2nd fireplace. The dining room leads out to the back yard and the rooftop patio on top of the 2 car garage. All bedrooms are upstairs, the spacious master bedroom has its own fireplace and patio , master bath has both shower and tub, his and her sinks. Washer and Dryer is conveniently located upstairs in the hallway between the master and the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 2nd Street have any available units?
240 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 240 2nd Street have?
Some of 240 2nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
240 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 240 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 240 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 240 2nd Street offers parking.
Does 240 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 240 2nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 240 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 240 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 240 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 240 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 240 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
