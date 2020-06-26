240 2nd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Cozy home that is walking distance to the beach and pier, for great . Consisting of 1950 sq.ft. of living space, with 3 bedroom and 2 baths, detached garage with a a roof top patio with a view of the water; great for entertainment. Ground floor is tiled throughout, with the 2nd floor carpeted. As you enter in the home, You re welcomed by a living room on the right with a fireplace and a family room on the left. Leading to the kitchen with a breakfast nook and the dining area accompanied with a 2nd fireplace. The dining room leads out to the back yard and the rooftop patio on top of the 2 car garage. All bedrooms are upstairs, the spacious master bedroom has its own fireplace and patio , master bath has both shower and tub, his and her sinks. Washer and Dryer is conveniently located upstairs in the hallway between the master and the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. This is a must see!