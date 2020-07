Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo in downtown Huntington Beach. First floor unit with pool view. Condo has countless upgrades throughout including granite counters, stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, travertine flooring, etc. This unit also has a large patio area for this community and is a corner unit. Community has pool/spa and tennis court. Definitely a must see.