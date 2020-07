Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great location Townhouse style apartment one mile from the beach! New quartz counters, new paint, and laminate flooring throughout. Bathroom shower/tile just redone and is like brand new. Large Master with Walk-in Closet. 2 Patios and 1 Balcony. Includes shared garage space and one parking space. Close to everything in downtown HB. Across from the park. Walk/Bike to the beach. No one above or below you.