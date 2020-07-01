21852 Summerwind Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

RARELY ON THE MARKET,this upgraded,SINGLE story residence located in the highly sought after beach close Summerwind tract is on the market for the first time in decades.The front of the home offers tropical curb appeal w/lush landscaping & a covered entry w/room for casual lounging.Entering the home thru a custom door,you are greeted w/an open floor plan w/vaulted ceilings in the main living areas complemented by rich wood floors & natural light throughout.The large family rm has a cozy fireplace w/stacked stone accents & seamlessly flows into the dining area.Open to the kitchen is a living rm w/a nook perfect for a desk or toys & sliding doors to the backyard & a contemporary ceiling fan for functional/aesthetic appeal.The chef’s kitchen has a island for cooking/entertaining,high-end stainless appliances,custom cabinets,premium granite countertops & travertine floors.The master retreat has vaulted ceilings,sliding doors to the backyard,a finished walk-in closet & a premium bathroom w/dual sinks & a shower/tub.3 nice sized secondary bedrooms w/mirrored closet doors share a tastefully upgraded bath.The entertainers backyard has a balance of patio space,grass for pets/kids to play,planters w/tropical touches & block walls.The attached garage offers built-in cabinets,a work bench,wine fridge,flat screen TV,& a finished attic.Easy access to freeways & PCH.Close to award winning schools,Seely Park,world class beaches,& the fine dining, entertainment & shops at Main St & Pac City