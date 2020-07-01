All apartments in Huntington Beach
21852 Summerwind Lane

21852 Summerwind Lane · No Longer Available
Location

21852 Summerwind Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
RARELY ON THE MARKET,this upgraded,SINGLE story residence located in the highly sought after beach close Summerwind tract is on the market for the first time in decades.The front of the home offers tropical curb appeal w/lush landscaping & a covered entry w/room for casual lounging.Entering the home thru a custom door,you are greeted w/an open floor plan w/vaulted ceilings in the main living areas complemented by rich wood floors & natural light throughout.The large family rm has a cozy fireplace w/stacked stone accents & seamlessly flows into the dining area.Open to the kitchen is a living rm w/a nook perfect for a desk or toys & sliding doors to the backyard & a contemporary ceiling fan for functional/aesthetic appeal.The chef’s kitchen has a island for cooking/entertaining,high-end stainless appliances,custom cabinets,premium granite countertops & travertine floors.The master retreat has vaulted ceilings,sliding doors to the backyard,a finished walk-in closet & a premium bathroom w/dual sinks & a shower/tub.3 nice sized secondary bedrooms w/mirrored closet doors share a tastefully upgraded bath.The entertainers backyard has a balance of patio space,grass for pets/kids to play,planters w/tropical touches & block walls.The attached garage offers built-in cabinets,a work bench,wine fridge,flat screen TV,& a finished attic.Easy access to freeways & PCH.Close to award winning schools,Seely Park,world class beaches,& the fine dining, entertainment & shops at Main St & Pac City

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21852 Summerwind Lane have any available units?
21852 Summerwind Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 21852 Summerwind Lane have?
Some of 21852 Summerwind Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21852 Summerwind Lane currently offering any rent specials?
21852 Summerwind Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21852 Summerwind Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 21852 Summerwind Lane is pet friendly.
Does 21852 Summerwind Lane offer parking?
Yes, 21852 Summerwind Lane offers parking.
Does 21852 Summerwind Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21852 Summerwind Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21852 Summerwind Lane have a pool?
No, 21852 Summerwind Lane does not have a pool.
Does 21852 Summerwind Lane have accessible units?
No, 21852 Summerwind Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 21852 Summerwind Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21852 Summerwind Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 21852 Summerwind Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 21852 Summerwind Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

