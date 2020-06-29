All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

21127 Sailors Bay Ln

21127 Sailors Bay Lane · No Longer Available
Location

21127 Sailors Bay Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Mariners Cove: Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Attached Townhouse, Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances, Stove, Dishwasher, Hood, Refrigerator (AS IS), Corian Counter Tops, Living Room With Reset Lighting, Window Shutters, Separate Dining, New Laminate Flooring, Upgraded Bathroom, Large Patio, Laundry Hook-Ups With Washer And Dryer (AS IS), Single Enclosed Garage, Community Gated, Community Club House, Pool, Spa, Tennis Court, Near Bauer Park, Shops, Restaurants, And Walking Distance to The Beach. HUD NO
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21127 Sailors Bay Ln have any available units?
21127 Sailors Bay Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 21127 Sailors Bay Ln have?
Some of 21127 Sailors Bay Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21127 Sailors Bay Ln currently offering any rent specials?
21127 Sailors Bay Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21127 Sailors Bay Ln pet-friendly?
No, 21127 Sailors Bay Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 21127 Sailors Bay Ln offer parking?
Yes, 21127 Sailors Bay Ln offers parking.
Does 21127 Sailors Bay Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21127 Sailors Bay Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21127 Sailors Bay Ln have a pool?
Yes, 21127 Sailors Bay Ln has a pool.
Does 21127 Sailors Bay Ln have accessible units?
No, 21127 Sailors Bay Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 21127 Sailors Bay Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21127 Sailors Bay Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 21127 Sailors Bay Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 21127 Sailors Bay Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

