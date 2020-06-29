21127 Sailors Bay Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Mariners Cove: Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Attached Townhouse, Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances, Stove, Dishwasher, Hood, Refrigerator (AS IS), Corian Counter Tops, Living Room With Reset Lighting, Window Shutters, Separate Dining, New Laminate Flooring, Upgraded Bathroom, Large Patio, Laundry Hook-Ups With Washer And Dryer (AS IS), Single Enclosed Garage, Community Gated, Community Club House, Pool, Spa, Tennis Court, Near Bauer Park, Shops, Restaurants, And Walking Distance to The Beach. HUD NO

Amenities



Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances

Stove

Dishwasher

Hood

Refrigerator (AS IS)

Corian Counter Tops

Living Room With Reset Lighting

Window Shutters

Separate Dining

New Laminate Flooring

Upgraded Bathroom

Large Patio

Laundry Hook-Ups With Washer And Dryer (AS IS)

Single Enclosed Garage

Community Gated

Community Club House

Pool

Spa

Tennis Court

Near Bauer Park

Shops

Restaurants