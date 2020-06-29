21127 Sailors Bay Ln

Amenities
Mariners Cove: Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Attached Townhouse, Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances, Stove, Dishwasher, Hood, Refrigerator (AS IS), Corian Counter Tops, Living Room With Reset Lighting, Window Shutters, Separate Dining, New Laminate Flooring, Upgraded Bathroom, Large Patio, Laundry Hook-Ups With Washer And Dryer (AS IS), Single Enclosed Garage, Community Gated, Community Club House, Pool, Spa, Tennis Court, Near Bauer Park, Shops, Restaurants, And Walking Distance to The Beach. HUD NO
Amenities
Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances
Stove
Dishwasher
Hood
Refrigerator (AS IS)
Corian Counter Tops
Living Room With Reset Lighting
Window Shutters
Separate Dining
New Laminate Flooring
Upgraded Bathroom
Large Patio
Laundry Hook-Ups With Washer And Dryer (AS IS)
Single Enclosed Garage
Community Gated
Community Club House
Pool
Spa
Tennis Court
Near Bauer Park
Shops
Restaurants