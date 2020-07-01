All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 20932 Crestview Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
20932 Crestview Lane
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:44 AM

20932 Crestview Lane

20932 Crestview Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20932 Crestview Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful remodeled home in Century Shores neighborhood. A large master bedroom, two smaller bedrooms, and a den with closet. There is heating and A/C, gas appliances, and the refrigerator and washer/dryer are included. The den has a gas fireplace that you put wood into with gas jets as well. Two bathrooms, one with a six-foot soaker tub and glass enclosed shower, and one with a tub/shower combo unit. The kitchen has recently been remodeled and the dishwasher is brand new.There is a chicken coop in the backyard, with room for up to six chickens. Fruit trees are throughout the property, including avocado, figs, grapes, and pomegranate. Currently furnished if you want, or you can pick and choose what furniture stays, if any. There is a two-car garage with attic storage. The home is located in the same neighborhood as Sowers Middle School, and it's across the street from Edison High School. It's about 1.5 miles from the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20932 Crestview Lane have any available units?
20932 Crestview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 20932 Crestview Lane have?
Some of 20932 Crestview Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20932 Crestview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20932 Crestview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20932 Crestview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20932 Crestview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 20932 Crestview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20932 Crestview Lane offers parking.
Does 20932 Crestview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20932 Crestview Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20932 Crestview Lane have a pool?
No, 20932 Crestview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20932 Crestview Lane have accessible units?
No, 20932 Crestview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20932 Crestview Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20932 Crestview Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 20932 Crestview Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20932 Crestview Lane has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles