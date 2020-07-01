20932 Crestview Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful remodeled home in Century Shores neighborhood. A large master bedroom, two smaller bedrooms, and a den with closet. There is heating and A/C, gas appliances, and the refrigerator and washer/dryer are included. The den has a gas fireplace that you put wood into with gas jets as well. Two bathrooms, one with a six-foot soaker tub and glass enclosed shower, and one with a tub/shower combo unit. The kitchen has recently been remodeled and the dishwasher is brand new.There is a chicken coop in the backyard, with room for up to six chickens. Fruit trees are throughout the property, including avocado, figs, grapes, and pomegranate. Currently furnished if you want, or you can pick and choose what furniture stays, if any. There is a two-car garage with attic storage. The home is located in the same neighborhood as Sowers Middle School, and it's across the street from Edison High School. It's about 1.5 miles from the beach.