20852 Lancelot Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to your new home! This 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms home has 2,400 sqft and a large back yard! This is the home you have been waiting for! Features include an open floor plan throughout, spacious living room, family room, plus a den, granite counter tops in the kitchen, gas oven, 4 large bedrooms including 1 downstairs with its own bathroom, upstairs you have 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Also, this home has marble and original wood flooring throughout. Spacious backyard and front lawn. All of it conveniently located in a great school district near shops and restaurants. Don't miss this opportunity and come by to see home before it's gone!