All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 20802 Spindrift Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
20802 Spindrift Lane
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

20802 Spindrift Lane

20802 Spindrift Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20802 Spindrift Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beach close 4 bedroom, 2 bath single family home in south Huntington Beach - Well maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in south Huntington Beach only short distance from beach - This home will rent QUICKLY!

Amenities include:
* New paint throughout and new carpet in all the bedrooms.
* Open kitchen with white wood cabinetry and breakfast bar that can seat four.
* Smaller raised dining room off kitchen.
* Formal living room and separate family room both feature hardwood laminate and vaulted ceilings. The living room adjacent to the kitchen has an inviting fireplace and large sliding glass door providing natural light and access to back yard.
* Master bedroom with nice sized closets, a ceiling fan, and attached bathroom.
* Additional bedrooms are all nicely sized and served by a main hallway bathroom with full tub/shower combo.
* Beautiful backyard with a large patio, grass area and planter beds. Home backs to open space and Santa Ana river bed. Super private.
* Dual pane windows and sliding glass doors.
* Spacious two (2) car attached garage with opener, laundry hookups and abundant storage.
* Close to world famous beaches, parks, award winning schools, shopping, entertainment and major freeways. Home is just a short bike ride to the Pacific Ocean!

Other details:
* A small dog may be considered with exceptional financials and credit.
* Sorry, absolutely NO SMOKING permitted.
* Tenant responsible for all utility services (electricity, gas, water and trash).
* Gardening provided by owner.

Home is available May 15th. Please call (714) 441-8980 to schedule a showing.

*** If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us. ***

Offered by:
MONTICELLO PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
California Department of Real Estate #01966216

(RLNE4906052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20802 Spindrift Lane have any available units?
20802 Spindrift Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 20802 Spindrift Lane have?
Some of 20802 Spindrift Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20802 Spindrift Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20802 Spindrift Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20802 Spindrift Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 20802 Spindrift Lane is pet friendly.
Does 20802 Spindrift Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20802 Spindrift Lane offers parking.
Does 20802 Spindrift Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20802 Spindrift Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20802 Spindrift Lane have a pool?
No, 20802 Spindrift Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20802 Spindrift Lane have accessible units?
No, 20802 Spindrift Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20802 Spindrift Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 20802 Spindrift Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20802 Spindrift Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 20802 Spindrift Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Sublet
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles