20802 Spindrift Lane

Beach close 4 bedroom, 2 bath single family home in south Huntington Beach - Well maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in south Huntington Beach only short distance from beach - This home will rent QUICKLY!



* New paint throughout and new carpet in all the bedrooms.

* Open kitchen with white wood cabinetry and breakfast bar that can seat four.

* Smaller raised dining room off kitchen.

* Formal living room and separate family room both feature hardwood laminate and vaulted ceilings. The living room adjacent to the kitchen has an inviting fireplace and large sliding glass door providing natural light and access to back yard.

* Master bedroom with nice sized closets, a ceiling fan, and attached bathroom.

* Additional bedrooms are all nicely sized and served by a main hallway bathroom with full tub/shower combo.

* Beautiful backyard with a large patio, grass area and planter beds. Home backs to open space and Santa Ana river bed. Super private.

* Dual pane windows and sliding glass doors.

* Spacious two (2) car attached garage with opener, laundry hookups and abundant storage.

* Close to world famous beaches, parks, award winning schools, shopping, entertainment and major freeways. Home is just a short bike ride to the Pacific Ocean!



* A small dog may be considered with exceptional financials and credit.

* Sorry, absolutely NO SMOKING permitted.

* Tenant responsible for all utility services (electricity, gas, water and trash).

* Gardening provided by owner.



Home is available May 15th. Please call (714) 441-8980 to schedule a showing.



*** If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us. ***



Offered by:

MONTICELLO PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

California Department of Real Estate #01966216



