Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
204 Pacific Coast Hwy,
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

204 Pacific Coast Hwy,

204 Pacific Coast Hwy · No Longer Available
Location

204 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Minimum rental period is SIX months ($1900). Year Lease ($1800). Security/cleaning deposits. Walk to ocean, pool/jacuzzi and harbor.

Quiet, sunny, FURNISHED one-bedroom condo with private balcony in a lush garden setting, one Queen-size bed (sleeps two), on PCH near Warner in Huntington Beach, just below Long Beach, across from Sunset Beach and ocean in Orange County. Two swimming pools (one for tots), jacuzzi, BBQ, parking, laundry, harbour access (kayaking), small ocean view. Minimum six-month rental. Security/cleaning deposits. Public WiFi access available near-by or tenant may establish own Internet or cable accounts on Time/Warner hook-up at condo. Quiet tenants only with landlord/work references or credit references that can be checked. Loud parties and friends crashing are not allowed. Please reread this detail description before requesting an inspection. And please give number of people/pets and dates wanted before requesting an inspection. Thank you.

Additional fee for acceptable pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

