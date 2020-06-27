204 Pacific Coast Hwy,

Amenities

Minimum rental period is SIX months ($1900). Year Lease ($1800). Security/cleaning deposits. Walk to ocean, pool/jacuzzi and harbor.



Quiet, sunny, FURNISHED one-bedroom condo with private balcony in a lush garden setting, one Queen-size bed (sleeps two), on PCH near Warner in Huntington Beach, just below Long Beach, across from Sunset Beach and ocean in Orange County. Two swimming pools (one for tots), jacuzzi, BBQ, parking, laundry, harbour access (kayaking), small ocean view. Minimum six-month rental. Security/cleaning deposits. Public WiFi access available near-by or tenant may establish own Internet or cable accounts on Time/Warner hook-up at condo. Quiet tenants only with landlord/work references or credit references that can be checked. Loud parties and friends crashing are not allowed. Please reread this detail description before requesting an inspection. And please give number of people/pets and dates wanted before requesting an inspection. Thank you.



Additional fee for acceptable pets.