All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 204 18th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
204 18th St
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

204 18th St

204 18th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

204 18th Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
204 18th St Available 07/06/19 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom House Steps to the Beach with Air Conditioning - This is a 3 bedroom/ 2.5 two-story home steps to the beach and short walk to Main Street and Pacific City. This home is great for entertaining.

First level features remodeled kitchen with quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Family room has fireplace and wet bar. Separate dining room and street-facing separate living room. French doors open to enclosed courtyard for backyard privacy. Two car detached garage with large patio area above.

Master bedroom has walk-in closet and private balcony. Back two bedrooms are approximately 13'9" x 8'10".

Laundry area on second floor.

Home has air conditioning.

(RLNE3704567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 18th St have any available units?
204 18th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 204 18th St have?
Some of 204 18th St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 18th St currently offering any rent specials?
204 18th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 18th St pet-friendly?
No, 204 18th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 204 18th St offer parking?
Yes, 204 18th St offers parking.
Does 204 18th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 18th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 18th St have a pool?
No, 204 18th St does not have a pool.
Does 204 18th St have accessible units?
No, 204 18th St does not have accessible units.
Does 204 18th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 18th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 18th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 204 18th St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles