204 18th Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Downtown Huntington Beach
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
204 18th St Available 07/06/19 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom House Steps to the Beach with Air Conditioning - This is a 3 bedroom/ 2.5 two-story home steps to the beach and short walk to Main Street and Pacific City. This home is great for entertaining.
First level features remodeled kitchen with quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Family room has fireplace and wet bar. Separate dining room and street-facing separate living room. French doors open to enclosed courtyard for backyard privacy. Two car detached garage with large patio area above.
Master bedroom has walk-in closet and private balcony. Back two bedrooms are approximately 13'9" x 8'10".
Laundry area on second floor.
Home has air conditioning.
(RLNE3704567)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
