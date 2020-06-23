All apartments in Huntington Beach
Location

20362 Bridgeside Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Single level corner unit with 24-hr guard gated community. Beautifully Updated Condo in Seabridge Village! Live a resort life-style. This beautifully designedhome features a Large Master bedroom and updated bath with granite counter tops and double sinks. The second bedroom has an adjacent full bathroom which is also upgraded. The kitchen offers granite counter tops, beautiful cabinets, recessed lighting, and stainless steel appliances. As you enter the front door you will see a spacious living room and a fireplace with a flat screen TV for your entertainment. Wood-like tile flooring with a herringbone pattern in kitchen, living and dining areas. The living/dining areas have access to a private patio which overlooks a beautiful running water stream. You can swim and surf at the beach near the Famous Huntington Beach Pier. Shop and dine at the new Pacific City Mall or walk to Downtown Main Street. The private one car garage has built in storage. Award winning schools! A+ LOCATION!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20362 BRIDGESIDE Lane have any available units?
20362 BRIDGESIDE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 20362 BRIDGESIDE Lane have?
Some of 20362 BRIDGESIDE Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20362 BRIDGESIDE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20362 BRIDGESIDE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20362 BRIDGESIDE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20362 BRIDGESIDE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 20362 BRIDGESIDE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20362 BRIDGESIDE Lane offers parking.
Does 20362 BRIDGESIDE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20362 BRIDGESIDE Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20362 BRIDGESIDE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 20362 BRIDGESIDE Lane has a pool.
Does 20362 BRIDGESIDE Lane have accessible units?
No, 20362 BRIDGESIDE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20362 BRIDGESIDE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20362 BRIDGESIDE Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 20362 BRIDGESIDE Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 20362 BRIDGESIDE Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
