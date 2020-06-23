20362 BRIDGESIDE Lane

Amenities

Single level corner unit with 24-hr guard gated community. Beautifully Updated Condo in Seabridge Village! Live a resort life-style. This beautifully designedhome features a Large Master bedroom and updated bath with granite counter tops and double sinks. The second bedroom has an adjacent full bathroom which is also upgraded. The kitchen offers granite counter tops, beautiful cabinets, recessed lighting, and stainless steel appliances. As you enter the front door you will see a spacious living room and a fireplace with a flat screen TV for your entertainment. Wood-like tile flooring with a herringbone pattern in kitchen, living and dining areas. The living/dining areas have access to a private patio which overlooks a beautiful running water stream. You can swim and surf at the beach near the Famous Huntington Beach Pier. Shop and dine at the new Pacific City Mall or walk to Downtown Main Street. The private one car garage has built in storage. Award winning schools! A+ LOCATION!