20302 Tidepool Circle

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo in the Resort like community of Seabridge near Beach, Pacific City, Restaurants, & shopping! This home is upgraded with New granite counter tops in kitchen, newly painted, upgraded bathrooms with custom tile shower and flooring, new carpet in bedrooms, and freshly painted! There is a nice balcony over looking one of the community's water many streams and water features, indoor laundry, and Central AC. The community has pools, spas, park areas, tennis courts, water ponds and features, and gated security!