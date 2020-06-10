All apartments in Huntington Beach
20302 Tidepool Circle
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:38 AM

20302 Tidepool Circle

20302 Tidepool Circle · No Longer Available
Location

20302 Tidepool Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo in the Resort like community of Seabridge near Beach, Pacific City, Restaurants, & shopping! This home is upgraded with New granite counter tops in kitchen, newly painted, upgraded bathrooms with custom tile shower and flooring, new carpet in bedrooms, and freshly painted! There is a nice balcony over looking one of the community's water many streams and water features, indoor laundry, and Central AC. The community has pools, spas, park areas, tennis courts, water ponds and features, and gated security!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20302 Tidepool Circle have any available units?
20302 Tidepool Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 20302 Tidepool Circle have?
Some of 20302 Tidepool Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20302 Tidepool Circle currently offering any rent specials?
20302 Tidepool Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20302 Tidepool Circle pet-friendly?
No, 20302 Tidepool Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 20302 Tidepool Circle offer parking?
Yes, 20302 Tidepool Circle offers parking.
Does 20302 Tidepool Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20302 Tidepool Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20302 Tidepool Circle have a pool?
Yes, 20302 Tidepool Circle has a pool.
Does 20302 Tidepool Circle have accessible units?
No, 20302 Tidepool Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 20302 Tidepool Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20302 Tidepool Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 20302 Tidepool Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20302 Tidepool Circle has units with air conditioning.

