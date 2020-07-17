20251 Cape Coral Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym pool sauna tennis court

Awesome Property in a great location of Seabridge ! End unit facing south with Great Ocean breezes ! 3 sides of natural light - Kitchen has granite plus a Breakfast Bar - Living room has a wonderful fireplace plus a media niche made into a fantastic desk or work area ! This Model offers a separate dining area ! Large bedroom has a walk-in closet and separate dressing area - Inside washer/dryer - Large Balcony is great to lay out for the perfect California tan ! Seabridge is a guard gated community with pools, jacuzzis, tennis courts, large sauna and a great gym ! Just down the street from the Beach, Huntington Beach Pier, Main street plus great shopping and restaurants !