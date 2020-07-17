All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:18 PM

20251 Cape Coral Lane

20251 Cape Coral Lane · (714) 235-4227
Location

20251 Cape Coral Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$1,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
sauna
tennis court
Awesome Property in a great location of Seabridge ! End unit facing south with Great Ocean breezes ! 3 sides of natural light - Kitchen has granite plus a Breakfast Bar - Living room has a wonderful fireplace plus a media niche made into a fantastic desk or work area ! This Model offers a separate dining area ! Large bedroom has a walk-in closet and separate dressing area - Inside washer/dryer - Large Balcony is great to lay out for the perfect California tan ! Seabridge is a guard gated community with pools, jacuzzis, tennis courts, large sauna and a great gym ! Just down the street from the Beach, Huntington Beach Pier, Main street plus great shopping and restaurants !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20251 Cape Coral Lane have any available units?
20251 Cape Coral Lane has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20251 Cape Coral Lane have?
Some of 20251 Cape Coral Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20251 Cape Coral Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20251 Cape Coral Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20251 Cape Coral Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20251 Cape Coral Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 20251 Cape Coral Lane offer parking?
No, 20251 Cape Coral Lane does not offer parking.
Does 20251 Cape Coral Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20251 Cape Coral Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20251 Cape Coral Lane have a pool?
Yes, 20251 Cape Coral Lane has a pool.
Does 20251 Cape Coral Lane have accessible units?
No, 20251 Cape Coral Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20251 Cape Coral Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20251 Cape Coral Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 20251 Cape Coral Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 20251 Cape Coral Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
