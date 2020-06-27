All apartments in Huntington Beach
20202 Flax Circle

Location

20202 Flax Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
These homes with an over 10,000 square foot lot, end of cul-de-sac, on an interior street, do not come up very often in Surf City. 3 car garage, huge wrap around backyard and RV parking. The home has a separate family room and living room. Living room with fireplace, bay window and fabulous view of the resort-sized backyard. Off the kitchen is a large dining area and a step-down family room with another fireplace, walls of windows and sliding door to the backyard. Upstairs you have a large master bedroom with walk-in closet and a full bath. 3 more bedrooms upstairs with a full bath. Upstairs is an added large loft that is not included in the square footage, perfect for an office, exercise room, gaming room, kids play room, etc. Most of the windows have been replaced with dual-pane windows.
Newer interior paint. Some of the other features are six panel doors, mirrored wardrobe doors, hardwood floors upstairs and downstairs, roll-up garage door, installed sump pump in the backyard so you have no worries of drainage issues and a jacuzzi hookup. The house is walking distance to Moffett Elementary and biking or running distance to the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20202 Flax Circle have any available units?
20202 Flax Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 20202 Flax Circle have?
Some of 20202 Flax Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20202 Flax Circle currently offering any rent specials?
20202 Flax Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20202 Flax Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 20202 Flax Circle is pet friendly.
Does 20202 Flax Circle offer parking?
Yes, 20202 Flax Circle offers parking.
Does 20202 Flax Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20202 Flax Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20202 Flax Circle have a pool?
No, 20202 Flax Circle does not have a pool.
Does 20202 Flax Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 20202 Flax Circle has accessible units.
Does 20202 Flax Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20202 Flax Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 20202 Flax Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20202 Flax Circle has units with air conditioning.

