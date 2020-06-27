20202 Flax Circle

Amenities

These homes with an over 10,000 square foot lot, end of cul-de-sac, on an interior street, do not come up very often in Surf City. 3 car garage, huge wrap around backyard and RV parking. The home has a separate family room and living room. Living room with fireplace, bay window and fabulous view of the resort-sized backyard. Off the kitchen is a large dining area and a step-down family room with another fireplace, walls of windows and sliding door to the backyard. Upstairs you have a large master bedroom with walk-in closet and a full bath. 3 more bedrooms upstairs with a full bath. Upstairs is an added large loft that is not included in the square footage, perfect for an office, exercise room, gaming room, kids play room, etc. Most of the windows have been replaced with dual-pane windows.

Newer interior paint. Some of the other features are six panel doors, mirrored wardrobe doors, hardwood floors upstairs and downstairs, roll-up garage door, installed sump pump in the backyard so you have no worries of drainage issues and a jacuzzi hookup. The house is walking distance to Moffett Elementary and biking or running distance to the beach.