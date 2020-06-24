All apartments in Huntington Beach
20191 Cape Coral Lane

Location

20191 Cape Coral Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
sauna
tennis court
WOW ! Amazing 2 Bedroom - 2 Bath - FULLY REMODELED - FULLY FURNISHED !!! 6 month Lease - Located in Fabulous Seabridge - JUST DOWN THE STREET FROM THE BEACH !!! Kitchen and Baths have been completely remodeled !!! Pristine condition - Open and bright - 2 Balconies - Fireplace in Living room - Lots of closet space plus a large walk-in closet - Inside Laundry - Seabridge offers Pools, Jacuzzi's, Tennis Courts, Large Sauna and a Top Flight Gym in a Guard Gated Community - Just down the street from the Beach, Huntington Beach Pier, Main Street, plus great shopping and restaurants !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20191 Cape Coral Lane have any available units?
20191 Cape Coral Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 20191 Cape Coral Lane have?
Some of 20191 Cape Coral Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20191 Cape Coral Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20191 Cape Coral Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20191 Cape Coral Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20191 Cape Coral Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 20191 Cape Coral Lane offer parking?
No, 20191 Cape Coral Lane does not offer parking.
Does 20191 Cape Coral Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20191 Cape Coral Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20191 Cape Coral Lane have a pool?
Yes, 20191 Cape Coral Lane has a pool.
Does 20191 Cape Coral Lane have accessible units?
No, 20191 Cape Coral Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20191 Cape Coral Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20191 Cape Coral Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 20191 Cape Coral Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 20191 Cape Coral Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
