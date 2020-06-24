20191 Cape Coral Lane

Amenities

WOW ! Amazing 2 Bedroom - 2 Bath - FULLY REMODELED - FULLY FURNISHED !!! 6 month Lease - Located in Fabulous Seabridge - JUST DOWN THE STREET FROM THE BEACH !!! Kitchen and Baths have been completely remodeled !!! Pristine condition - Open and bright - 2 Balconies - Fireplace in Living room - Lots of closet space plus a large walk-in closet - Inside Laundry - Seabridge offers Pools, Jacuzzi's, Tennis Courts, Large Sauna and a Top Flight Gym in a Guard Gated Community - Just down the street from the Beach, Huntington Beach Pier, Main Street, plus great shopping and restaurants !