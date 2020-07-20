20091 Viva Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking garage tennis court

Executive Home sitting on a double cul de sac of 16 homes within the Meredith Gardens. Excellent neighborhood, south of Adams! This 4 Bedroom and 3 Bathroom elegant home has it all! Exquisite kitchen with center island and stainless steal appliances, formal dining room with step down living room including new carpet! Custom paint throughout, Family room has cozy fireplace and great entertainers wet bar. The master bedroom boasts cathedral ceilings walk in closet and separate soaking tub and stand up shower; and a fireplace for the cooler evenings! 3 car garage with oversize driveway, separate inside laundry in home and updated bathrooms throughout. Entertain or just sit back and relax with this wedding style backyard with gazebo and fire pit! Top rated schools near by, near restaurants, shopping, and freeways! Hop on the Santa Ana bike trail inside the tract and ride to the beach with no cars to worry about! Park and tennis courts inside the tract as well! Enjoy Holiday events and gatherings throughout the year!