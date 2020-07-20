All apartments in Huntington Beach
20091 Viva Circle
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

20091 Viva Circle

20091 Viva Circle · No Longer Available
Location

20091 Viva Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
tennis court
Executive Home sitting on a double cul de sac of 16 homes within the Meredith Gardens. Excellent neighborhood, south of Adams! This 4 Bedroom and 3 Bathroom elegant home has it all! Exquisite kitchen with center island and stainless steal appliances, formal dining room with step down living room including new carpet! Custom paint throughout, Family room has cozy fireplace and great entertainers wet bar. The master bedroom boasts cathedral ceilings walk in closet and separate soaking tub and stand up shower; and a fireplace for the cooler evenings! 3 car garage with oversize driveway, separate inside laundry in home and updated bathrooms throughout. Entertain or just sit back and relax with this wedding style backyard with gazebo and fire pit! Top rated schools near by, near restaurants, shopping, and freeways! Hop on the Santa Ana bike trail inside the tract and ride to the beach with no cars to worry about! Park and tennis courts inside the tract as well! Enjoy Holiday events and gatherings throughout the year!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20091 Viva Circle have any available units?
20091 Viva Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 20091 Viva Circle have?
Some of 20091 Viva Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20091 Viva Circle currently offering any rent specials?
20091 Viva Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20091 Viva Circle pet-friendly?
No, 20091 Viva Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 20091 Viva Circle offer parking?
Yes, 20091 Viva Circle offers parking.
Does 20091 Viva Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20091 Viva Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20091 Viva Circle have a pool?
No, 20091 Viva Circle does not have a pool.
Does 20091 Viva Circle have accessible units?
No, 20091 Viva Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 20091 Viva Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 20091 Viva Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20091 Viva Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 20091 Viva Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
