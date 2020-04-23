19868 Berkshire Lane

Amenities

Updated Bright Town-home in Huntington Continentals Community - This tastefully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath town-home has been renovated with new quartz countertop in kitchen. Refreshed with new paint throughout. Spread over two levels and nearly 900 sq. ft., this unit has tons to offer. On the first floor, the spacious living room opens to kitchen. Newer stove and new dishwasher coming soon. New wood like tile covers the first floor. There is also a remodeled half bath and access to your spacious covered patio. When you go upstairs, you will find both bedrooms and a remodeled full bath. The master bedroom has two separate closets for all your storage needs. Bedrooms and stairs have new laminate flooring. Carport is located directly behind unit, with patio entrance from carport to back door. Located in the beautiful Huntington Continentals community, amenities include pool, spa, BBQ area, and clubhouse, as well as numerous greenbelts. Must see! Sorry- no pets. Qualifying income and credit a must.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3475837)