Huntington Beach, CA
19868 Berkshire Lane
Last updated November 3 2019

19868 Berkshire Lane

19868 Berkshire Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19868 Berkshire Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Adams

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Updated Bright Town-home in Huntington Continentals Community - This tastefully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath town-home has been renovated with new quartz countertop in kitchen. Refreshed with new paint throughout. Spread over two levels and nearly 900 sq. ft., this unit has tons to offer. On the first floor, the spacious living room opens to kitchen. Newer stove and new dishwasher coming soon. New wood like tile covers the first floor. There is also a remodeled half bath and access to your spacious covered patio. When you go upstairs, you will find both bedrooms and a remodeled full bath. The master bedroom has two separate closets for all your storage needs. Bedrooms and stairs have new laminate flooring. Carport is located directly behind unit, with patio entrance from carport to back door. Located in the beautiful Huntington Continentals community, amenities include pool, spa, BBQ area, and clubhouse, as well as numerous greenbelts. Must see! Sorry- no pets. Qualifying income and credit a must.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3475837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19868 Berkshire Lane have any available units?
19868 Berkshire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19868 Berkshire Lane have?
Some of 19868 Berkshire Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19868 Berkshire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19868 Berkshire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19868 Berkshire Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19868 Berkshire Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 19868 Berkshire Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19868 Berkshire Lane offers parking.
Does 19868 Berkshire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19868 Berkshire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19868 Berkshire Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19868 Berkshire Lane has a pool.
Does 19868 Berkshire Lane have accessible units?
No, 19868 Berkshire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19868 Berkshire Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19868 Berkshire Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 19868 Berkshire Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19868 Berkshire Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
