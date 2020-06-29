All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

19842 Vermont Lane

19842 Vermont Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19842 Vermont Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Adams

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
playground
pool
End Unit Townhouse - Gorgeous Huntington Beach End Unit Townhouse

Call or text Cindy at 714-955-8617 for a showing.

Description:
* Stainless Steel Dishwasher
* Gas Stove
* New Windows
* Washer/Dryer Hook ups
* Private Carport
* Patio
* Tile Shower Walls
* Lots of Storage
* Community Pool & Playground ($50 Deposit Required for pool key)

Close to shopping, restaurants and of course the beach.

Call or text Cindy at 714-955-8617 to schedule a showing.

* Pets considered with $500.00 pet deposit renters insurance is required

(RLNE5433831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19842 Vermont Lane have any available units?
19842 Vermont Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19842 Vermont Lane have?
Some of 19842 Vermont Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19842 Vermont Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19842 Vermont Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19842 Vermont Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 19842 Vermont Lane is pet friendly.
Does 19842 Vermont Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19842 Vermont Lane offers parking.
Does 19842 Vermont Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19842 Vermont Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19842 Vermont Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19842 Vermont Lane has a pool.
Does 19842 Vermont Lane have accessible units?
No, 19842 Vermont Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19842 Vermont Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19842 Vermont Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 19842 Vermont Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19842 Vermont Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
