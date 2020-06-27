All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated September 24 2019 at 8:53 AM

19754 Kingswood Ln

19754 Kingswood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19754 Kingswood Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Adams

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Attached Townhouse, Kitchen With Stainless Steel Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Separate Dining, New Carpet, Upgraded Bathroom, Bedroom With Mirror Closet Doors, Patio, Covered Carport With Storage Closet, Laundry Hook-Ups With Washer And Dryer Included (AS IS), Walking Distance to Shopping Center, Restaurants, Community Pool, Spa, Club House, Playground, Green Belts, And More. HUD NO

Amenities

Kitchen With Stainless Steel Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave
Separate Dining
New Carpet
Upgraded Bathroom
Bedroom With Mirror Closet Doors
Patio
Covered Carport With Storage Closet
Laundry Hook-Ups With Washer And Dryer Included (AS IS)
Walking Distance to Shopping Center
Restaurants
Community Pool
Spa
Club House
Playground
Green Belts

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19754 Kingswood Ln have any available units?
19754 Kingswood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19754 Kingswood Ln have?
Some of 19754 Kingswood Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19754 Kingswood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
19754 Kingswood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19754 Kingswood Ln pet-friendly?
No, 19754 Kingswood Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 19754 Kingswood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 19754 Kingswood Ln offers parking.
Does 19754 Kingswood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19754 Kingswood Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19754 Kingswood Ln have a pool?
Yes, 19754 Kingswood Ln has a pool.
Does 19754 Kingswood Ln have accessible units?
No, 19754 Kingswood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 19754 Kingswood Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19754 Kingswood Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 19754 Kingswood Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 19754 Kingswood Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
