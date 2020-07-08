All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19745 Inverness Lane

19745 Inverness Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19745 Inverness Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Adams

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
You will love this Gorgeous home located within minutes of the sand and with spacious living areas. Upgraded granite counters throughout as well as upgraded flooring. The kitchen offers plenty of prey space. The family room features a cozy modern-style fireplace to warm those chilly nights. Enjoy your summer at the community pool & spa, all included! Close to schools, shopping, and the 405frwy. Call us today at 951-735-2000.
THIS PROPERTY IS MANAGED BY MANAGEMENT ONE ONLY. ANY OTHER CONTACTS ARE FRAUDULENT
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19745 Inverness Lane have any available units?
19745 Inverness Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19745 Inverness Lane have?
Some of 19745 Inverness Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19745 Inverness Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19745 Inverness Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19745 Inverness Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 19745 Inverness Lane is pet friendly.
Does 19745 Inverness Lane offer parking?
No, 19745 Inverness Lane does not offer parking.
Does 19745 Inverness Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19745 Inverness Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19745 Inverness Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19745 Inverness Lane has a pool.
Does 19745 Inverness Lane have accessible units?
No, 19745 Inverness Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19745 Inverness Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19745 Inverness Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19745 Inverness Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19745 Inverness Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

