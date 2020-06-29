19691 Topeka Lane

Amenities

Gorgeous home in prestigious Huntington View tract of Huntington Beach. Pride of ownership. Homes in this neighborhood rarely come available for rent. Directly out your front door is a breathtaking view of lush green Newland Park. Walk to Newland Elementary School. The perfect family home! Fresh paint and carpet throughout. Kitchen is centered at the heart of the home, in between the spacious living room and gorgeous family room. The kitchen is an eclectic combination of charm and elegance; Walk in pantry, farmhouse sink, new range, gorgeous countertops, country windows and a fabulous view of the pool. The spacious living room and family room each have romantic fireplaces. There are floor to ceiling windows in most rooms making the entire home feel fresh and bright. The sparkling swimming pool is nicely centered in the back yard leaving plenty of space for entertaining. There is a lovely pond perfect for koi fish or a beautiful water garden. The floorplan is open and inviting. Laundry room with utility sink is located downstairs. Four large bedrooms are upstairs with plenty of closet space, new carpet, fresh paint, custom windows and a balcony which lets the ocean breeze come through. All bathrooms are immaculate and updated. Excellent school district, short walk to Newland Elementary. Backyard, heated & spa pool has a safety net on it, perfect for summer swims and entertaining. Wonderful community, the perfect family home!