Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:18 AM

19691 Topeka Lane

19691 Topeka Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19691 Topeka Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Gorgeous home in prestigious Huntington View tract of Huntington Beach. Pride of ownership. Homes in this neighborhood rarely come available for rent. Directly out your front door is a breathtaking view of lush green Newland Park. Walk to Newland Elementary School. The perfect family home! Fresh paint and carpet throughout. Kitchen is centered at the heart of the home, in between the spacious living room and gorgeous family room. The kitchen is an eclectic combination of charm and elegance; Walk in pantry, farmhouse sink, new range, gorgeous countertops, country windows and a fabulous view of the pool. The spacious living room and family room each have romantic fireplaces. There are floor to ceiling windows in most rooms making the entire home feel fresh and bright. The sparkling swimming pool is nicely centered in the back yard leaving plenty of space for entertaining. There is a lovely pond perfect for koi fish or a beautiful water garden. The floorplan is open and inviting. Laundry room with utility sink is located downstairs. Four large bedrooms are upstairs with plenty of closet space, new carpet, fresh paint, custom windows and a balcony which lets the ocean breeze come through. All bathrooms are immaculate and updated. Excellent school district, short walk to Newland Elementary. Backyard, heated & spa pool has a safety net on it, perfect for summer swims and entertaining. Wonderful community, the perfect family home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19691 Topeka Lane have any available units?
19691 Topeka Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19691 Topeka Lane have?
Some of 19691 Topeka Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19691 Topeka Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19691 Topeka Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19691 Topeka Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19691 Topeka Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 19691 Topeka Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19691 Topeka Lane offers parking.
Does 19691 Topeka Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19691 Topeka Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19691 Topeka Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19691 Topeka Lane has a pool.
Does 19691 Topeka Lane have accessible units?
No, 19691 Topeka Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19691 Topeka Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19691 Topeka Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 19691 Topeka Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19691 Topeka Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
