Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:37 AM

19571 Summer Grove Lane

19571 Summer Grove Lane · (714) 840-1700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19571 Summer Grove Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Seacliff

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 19571 Summer Grove Lane · Avail. now

$6,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3608 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
The Peninsula At The Huntington Seacliff: 4 Bedroom 4.5 Bath Pool Home - The Peninsula At The Huntington Seacliff: 4 Bedroom 4.5 Bath Pool Home, Entry With Wood Flooring, Vaulted Ceilings, Step Down Formal Living Room, Beautiful Fireplace With Mantel, Formal Dining With Wood Floors, Large Family Room With Fireplace, Ceiling Fan, Wood Floors, Double Staircase For Up Stairs, Gourmet Kitchen With Granite Counter Tops, Large Island With Seating, Refrigerator, Double Oven, Cook Top, Microwave, Dishwasher, Pantry, Breakfast Nook, 1st Floor Bedroom With Slider Door Off Patio, Attached Full Bathroom, Large 2nd Bedroom With Attached Balcony And Full Bathroom, 3rd Bedroom With Walk-In Closet and Attached Full Bathroom, Master Bedroom Suite With Fireplace, Ceiling Fan, His And Her Walk-In Closets, Office/ Retreat Off Bedroom, Master Bath With Dual Sinks, Jacuzzi Tub, Large Shower, Laundry Room With Hook-Ups, And Wash Sink, Attached 3 Car Garage With Opener, A/C, Pool, Spa, With Service Provided, Patio With Cover, Yard With Gardner Included, Gated Community, On Cul-De-Sac, Near Seacliff Country Club, Harriett M. Wieder Regional Park, Schools, And Seacliff Shopping Center, Jog To The Beach And More.

PET:?

www.orangecountypropertymanagement.com/714-840-1700

(RLNE3132209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19571 Summer Grove Lane have any available units?
19571 Summer Grove Lane has a unit available for $6,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19571 Summer Grove Lane have?
Some of 19571 Summer Grove Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19571 Summer Grove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19571 Summer Grove Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19571 Summer Grove Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 19571 Summer Grove Lane is pet friendly.
Does 19571 Summer Grove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19571 Summer Grove Lane does offer parking.
Does 19571 Summer Grove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19571 Summer Grove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19571 Summer Grove Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19571 Summer Grove Lane has a pool.
Does 19571 Summer Grove Lane have accessible units?
No, 19571 Summer Grove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19571 Summer Grove Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19571 Summer Grove Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 19571 Summer Grove Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19571 Summer Grove Lane has units with air conditioning.
