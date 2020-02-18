19571 Summer Grove Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

The Peninsula At The Huntington Seacliff: 4 Bedroom 4.5 Bath Pool Home - The Peninsula At The Huntington Seacliff: 4 Bedroom 4.5 Bath Pool Home, Entry With Wood Flooring, Vaulted Ceilings, Step Down Formal Living Room, Beautiful Fireplace With Mantel, Formal Dining With Wood Floors, Large Family Room With Fireplace, Ceiling Fan, Wood Floors, Double Staircase For Up Stairs, Gourmet Kitchen With Granite Counter Tops, Large Island With Seating, Refrigerator, Double Oven, Cook Top, Microwave, Dishwasher, Pantry, Breakfast Nook, 1st Floor Bedroom With Slider Door Off Patio, Attached Full Bathroom, Large 2nd Bedroom With Attached Balcony And Full Bathroom, 3rd Bedroom With Walk-In Closet and Attached Full Bathroom, Master Bedroom Suite With Fireplace, Ceiling Fan, His And Her Walk-In Closets, Office/ Retreat Off Bedroom, Master Bath With Dual Sinks, Jacuzzi Tub, Large Shower, Laundry Room With Hook-Ups, And Wash Sink, Attached 3 Car Garage With Opener, A/C, Pool, Spa, With Service Provided, Patio With Cover, Yard With Gardner Included, Gated Community, On Cul-De-Sac, Near Seacliff Country Club, Harriett M. Wieder Regional Park, Schools, And Seacliff Shopping Center, Jog To The Beach And More.



