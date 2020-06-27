19532 Starfish Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

5 BD 3 BA Home in the highly desirable Beachwalk Community, Downtown HB - Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath 2 story attached home in the highly desired area of Beachwalk Community just 2 blocks from the beach. Features include: Tile floors, carpet; spacious living room; dining area; separate family room; kitchen equipped with gas stove, dishwasher, and plenty of cabinet and counter space; great sized bedrooms including a master bedroom with a private bathroom and His & Her closets; private court yard and back patio; washer and dryer hookups; and a 2 car garage. This community has 2 brand new Clubhouses and 4 pools. Great location near multiple shopping, dining, & entertainment options in The Huntington Beach Downtown Main Street area.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5074810)