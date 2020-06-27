All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:13 PM

19532 Starfish Ln

19532 Starfish Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19532 Starfish Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
5 BD 3 BA Home in the highly desirable Beachwalk Community, Downtown HB - Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath 2 story attached home in the highly desired area of Beachwalk Community just 2 blocks from the beach. Features include: Tile floors, carpet; spacious living room; dining area; separate family room; kitchen equipped with gas stove, dishwasher, and plenty of cabinet and counter space; great sized bedrooms including a master bedroom with a private bathroom and His & Her closets; private court yard and back patio; washer and dryer hookups; and a 2 car garage. This community has 2 brand new Clubhouses and 4 pools. Great location near multiple shopping, dining, & entertainment options in The Huntington Beach Downtown Main Street area.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5074810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19532 Starfish Ln have any available units?
19532 Starfish Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19532 Starfish Ln have?
Some of 19532 Starfish Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19532 Starfish Ln currently offering any rent specials?
19532 Starfish Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19532 Starfish Ln pet-friendly?
No, 19532 Starfish Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 19532 Starfish Ln offer parking?
Yes, 19532 Starfish Ln offers parking.
Does 19532 Starfish Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19532 Starfish Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19532 Starfish Ln have a pool?
Yes, 19532 Starfish Ln has a pool.
Does 19532 Starfish Ln have accessible units?
No, 19532 Starfish Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 19532 Starfish Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19532 Starfish Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 19532 Starfish Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 19532 Starfish Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
